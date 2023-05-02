Jon Bon Jovi Weighs In on Son Jake's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi is going to be welcoming a famous daughter-in-law into his family, and he seems fairly content with the union!

The Bon Jovi rocker recently sat down for a new episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, and he confirmed that his 20-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, is indeed engaged to Millie Bobby Brown.

When asked how he felt about his son getting engaged at only 20, Jon said, "I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together."

"I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise," added the rocker -- who has been married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, since tying the knot in April 1989.

Not only is Jake engaged, but so are two of his siblings, and the singer explained that they've all managed to connect with people they feel they truly love.

"So I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with," Jon said. "And we like 'em all."

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star took to Instagram last month to share a sweet black-and-white photo showing her grinning with Bongiovi, who is hugging her from behind while she sports a large diamond ring on her that finger.

Brown captioned the pic with the lyrics to Taylor Swift's song, "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." Bongiovi also posted pics from the same shoot at the beach, writing, "Forever."

Brown previously shared with WIRED that she met her man on Instagram. They first sparked dating rumors in 2021, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA Awards in March 2022.

In October 2022, Brown told ET that Bongiovi was "pretty unbelievable" as the pair attended the New York City premiere of Enola Holmes 2.

Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged to Jake Bongiovi This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Celebrities With Surprising, Super Famous In-Laws

Inside the 'Stranger Things' Stars' Real-Life Romances

Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Announces Engagement to Jake Bongiovi

Finn Wolfhard Details Awkward First Kiss With Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi Her 'Partner for Life'