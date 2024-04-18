Spring is the perfect excuse for a home refresh. To celebrate the new season, Frigidaire just kicked off its huge Spring Savings Sale with steep discounts appliances. That means if you're thinking about a few upgrades, now is the time to take action. You can level up your kitchen with huge discounts on ranges, wall ovens, dishwashers and refrigerators.

Now through Wednesday, May 1, the Frigidaire sale is offering up to 54% off major appliances. Plus, shoppers will receive free install on select refrigerators, freezers and ranges. Whether you're looking for a functional French door fridge or a new dishwasher for squeaky clean, dry dishes and utensils after every load, we've rounded up the best Frigidaire appliance deals below.

Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best deals happening at Frigidaire. Memorial Day 2024 is still over a month away, so you don't have to wait to save hundreds on new kitchen appliances. Check out the top deals below.

Best Frigidaire Appliance Deals

Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry Frigidaire Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry An air fryer is built right into your oven for a 2-in-1 appliance. The True Convection baking mode allows you to bake on multiple racks at one time and with Quick Preheat, you can start baking in just a few minutes. Plus, the cooktop features a powerful 3,000W Quick Boil element so you can get meals on the table, faster. $2,799 $1,499 Shop Now

Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher Frigidaire Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher The Frigidaire 24 in. built-in dishwasher offers triple the cleaning power giving your dishes a more effective clean with three spray arms that achieve better water coverage. Plus, enjoy an enhanced dry with MaxDry, which delivers better results reducing the need for towel drying. $779 $398 Shop Now

