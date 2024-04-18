Sales & Deals

Save Up to 54% on Major Appliances from Frigidaire Ahead of Memorial Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Frigidaire Spring Sale
Frigidaire
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:52 AM PDT, April 18, 2024

Don't wait for Memorial Day. Shop Frigidaire's Spring Savings Sale and save up to 54% on home upgrades.

Spring is the perfect excuse for a home refresh. To celebrate the new season, Frigidaire just kicked off its huge Spring Savings Sale with steep discounts appliances. That means if you're thinking about a few upgrades, now is the time to take action. You can level up your kitchen with huge discounts on ranges, wall ovens, dishwashers and refrigerators.

Shop the Frigidaire Sale

Now through Wednesday, May 1, the Frigidaire sale is offering up to 54% off major appliances. Plus, shoppers will receive free install on select refrigerators, freezers and ranges. Whether you're looking for a functional French door fridge or a new dishwasher for squeaky clean, dry dishes and utensils after every load, we've rounded up the best Frigidaire appliance deals below.

Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best deals happening at Frigidaire. Memorial Day 2024 is still over a month away, so you don't have to wait to save hundreds on new kitchen appliances. Check out the top deals below.

Best Frigidaire Appliance Deals

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator
Frigidaire

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator

This Frigidaire four-door refrigerator offers the Custom-Flex Temp Zone, which converts from fridge to freezer, so you can store all your family favorites from yogurt to frozen pizza. It also helps keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer with CrispSeal crispers.

$4,199 $1,948

Shop Now

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Frigidaire

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Save over $1,900 on a fridge with Frigidaire's freshness system that keeps food fresh and reduces food waste with its cooling system, advanced crispers, and genuine air and water filtration.

$3,899 $1,998

Shop Now

Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry

Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry
Frigidaire

Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry

An air fryer is built right into your oven for a 2-in-1 appliance. The True Convection baking mode allows you to bake on multiple racks at one time and with Quick Preheat, you can start baking in just a few minutes. Plus, the cooktop features a powerful 3,000W Quick Boil element so you can get meals on the table, faster.

$2,799 $1,499

Shop Now

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Induction Range with 15+ Ways To Cook

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Induction Range with 15+ Ways To Cook
Frigidaire

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Induction Range with 15+ Ways To Cook

No cooktop is easier to clean than induction, since induction heats the pan and not the cooktop around it, spills wipe up more easily. Also, you can get dinner on the table faster with the induction cooktop, which boils water faster than gas and electric. 

$2,599 $1,498

Shop Now

Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher

Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher
Frigidaire

Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher

The Frigidaire 24 in. built-in dishwasher offers triple the cleaning power giving your dishes a more effective clean with three spray arms that achieve better water coverage. Plus, enjoy an enhanced dry with MaxDry, which delivers better results reducing the need for towel drying.

$779 $398

Shop Now

Frigidaire Gallery 24" Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with CleanBoost™

Frigidaire Gallery 24" Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with CleanBoost™
Frigidaire

Frigidaire Gallery 24" Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with CleanBoost™

CleanBoost Technology maximizes the power of your detergent by premixing water and detergent before it hits your dishes, helping remove hard-to-clean and baked-on foods. 

$1,099 $698

Shop Now

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Single Electric Wall Oven with 15+ Ways To Cook

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Single Electric Wall Oven with 15+ Ways To Cook
Frigidaire

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Single Electric Wall Oven with 15+ Ways To Cook

This best-selling wall oven features Frigidaire's most powerful and advanced convection system, which enables cooking modes like No Preheat, Air Fry, Slow Cook, Steam Bake, Steam Roast, Air Sous Vide, Convection Roast, Convection Bake, Bread Proof and more.

$2,899 $1,498

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $1,400 on a New Refrigerator During Samsung's Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $1,400 on a New Refrigerator During Samsung's Sale

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Refresh Your Laundry Room

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Refresh Your Laundry Room

The Best Deals to Shop During Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals to Shop During Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale

The TikTok-Famous Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Is on Sale Right Now

Sales & Deals

The TikTok-Famous Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Is on Sale Right Now

The 20 Best Walmart Deals for Home and Kitchen to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Walmart Deals for Home and Kitchen to Shop Now

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy to Refresh Your Home

Sales & Deals

The Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy to Refresh Your Home

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Tags:

Latest News