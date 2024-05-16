Thanks to the abundance of sales, Memorial Day is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Samsung's line of smart appliances, bespoke machines and much more.

The brand is kicking off the shopping holiday properly with huge savings on top-rated washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more essential home appliances as part of the Samsung Memorial Day Sale. You can save up to 45% off a variety of products, and even score discounts on the newest Bespoke AI appliances.

Shop Samsung's Appliance Sale

Starting today, May 16, score huge deals on washers and dryers, refrigerators, electric ranges and more. This sale can net you some fantastic machines at great prices. And you're getting more than just upgrades to the appliances you already have in your home. Many of the machines in Samsung's expansive appliance lineup are chock-full of smart features that can make even unpalatable tasks like laundry quick, easy and — dare we say — fun. Case in point: Who hasn't wanted to control their washer and dryer with their smartphone?

Whether your kitchen or laundry room needs an upgrade, you can do it for less with Samsung's Memorial Day appliance deals. Some offers include extras like free installation or haul-off services, so all you have to do is focus on using your great new appliances, not figuring out what to do with the old ones. After all, this sale is about bringing home new goodies, not clinging to the old ones.

Below, shop the best Samsung Memorial Day appliance deals before the sales ends June 6.

Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Washers

Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Dryers

Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Laundry Sets

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle This set nets you the Smart Dial FlexWash and Super Speed Wash Washer as well as the Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry Electric Dryer together as apair for $500 cheaper than buying both appliances separately. $3,998 $3,498 Shop Now

Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Refrigerators

Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Ranges

Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Dishwashers

