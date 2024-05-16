Replace your washer and dryer, your refrigerator or even your oven with these discounted Samsung appliances.
Thanks to the abundance of sales, Memorial Day is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Samsung's line of smart appliances, bespoke machines and much more.
The brand is kicking off the shopping holiday properly with huge savings on top-rated washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more essential home appliances as part of the Samsung Memorial Day Sale. You can save up to 45% off a variety of products, and even score discounts on the newest Bespoke AI appliances.
Starting today, May 16, score huge deals on washers and dryers, refrigerators, electric ranges and more. This sale can net you some fantastic machines at great prices. And you're getting more than just upgrades to the appliances you already have in your home. Many of the machines in Samsung's expansive appliance lineup are chock-full of smart features that can make even unpalatable tasks like laundry quick, easy and — dare we say — fun. Case in point: Who hasn't wanted to control their washer and dryer with their smartphone?
Whether your kitchen or laundry room needs an upgrade, you can do it for less with Samsung's Memorial Day appliance deals. Some offers include extras like free installation or haul-off services, so all you have to do is focus on using your great new appliances, not figuring out what to do with the old ones. After all, this sale is about bringing home new goodies, not clinging to the old ones.
Below, shop the best Samsung Memorial Day appliance deals before the sales ends June 6.
Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Washers
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Washer
This unit combines both washer and dryer into one attractive combo unit. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits.
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
This massive front-load washer can store enough detergent for up to 32 loads of laundry. Thanks to its fabric and soil detection technology, it cleans more efficiently, with a slew of additional features that make washing the week's clothes virtually effortless.
Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Dryers
Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
This flat panel dryer is sleek and modern, but where it truly excels is its ability to get your clothes bone dry as soon as possible. Choose your favorite finish color and enjoy tossing clothes in to see them dry and ready to fold in record time.
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry
Whether you're drying delicates or fluffy towels, this dryer unit can handle it, with a built-in delicates dryer that you can use simultaneously or independently of the machine's regular drying abilities. Your clothes will be fluffed and ready to put away in no time.
Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Laundry Sets
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
This set nets you the Smart Dial FlexWash and Super Speed Wash Washer as well as the Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry Electric Dryer together as apair for $500 cheaper than buying both appliances separately.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer
Power through laundry day with this washer and dryer set that's the largest capacity in its class. It includes a special AI Smart Dial to help you simplify each wash. Plus, remotely start, schedule washes, and control each cycle with your SmartThings app.
Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Refrigerators
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
Level up your kitchen with this large refrigerator with a massive Samsung Family Hub screen, which lets you peek inside without having to open the door. It features a dual ice maker, a cooling beverage center, and plenty of other great features that'll have you kicking your old fridge to the curb (with the help of haul-away service, of course).
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
You'll have plenty of room for all your groceries with this 29 cu. ft. smart fridge. It's an energy-saving appliance with a sleek, modern look that also has a beverage center and dual ice maker so your drinks always come out great.
Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Ranges
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
With five heating elements and two dual ring elements, this range has plenty of options. It can heat pot up quickly and simmer sauces in a speedy manner. It also has plenty of room for all the oven-based dishes you need to make.
Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Dishwashers
Bespoke AutoRelease SmartDishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Skip the pre-rinse step and let this dishwasher power through food particles stuck on your plates. Its StormWash+ system cuts through hard-to-wash waste, and the Smart Dry feature makes sure the dishes are dry before you actually need to remove them.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
