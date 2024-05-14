Shop
The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now: Casper, Nectar, Sealy and More

Amazon Memorial Day Mattress Deals 2024
Amazon
Published: 5:03 PM PDT, May 14, 2024

Spend less on your next bed by shopping the best Memorial Day mattress deals on Amazon.

With Memorial Day drawing near and early sales officially underway, it's the perfect time to get a head start on upgrading your sleep setup before summer. Whether you need to replace that worn-out, lumpy mattress in your master bedroom or want to upgrade the guest room with something that feels like a cloud, Amazon is serving up some stellar Memorial Day mattress deals this week.

With steep discounts on brands like Nectar, Casper, Serta, Purple and more, there's sure to be an option you'll want to snuggle into for a good night's sleep.

Shop Amazon's Mattress Deals

Investing in a new mattress can improve your days, because the right mattress may help you sleep more peacefully at night. We all have different sleeping needs, so it's important to find the style that's best for you. From super firm mattresses to plush soft memory foam mattresses, and everything in between, even Goldilocks could find her perfect mattress with these Amazon deals.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best mattress deals from top brands to shop from Amazon's Memorial Day 2024 sale. For those who want to increase their Zzzs, you will definitely don't want to sleep on these savings.

Purple Restore Mattress, Queen

Purple Restore Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Purple Restore Mattress, Queen

The Purple Restore has responsive pressure relief and is said to be up to two times cooler than leading competitors. Purple's GelFlex Grid draws excess heat away and a coil core allows for optimal sleeping temperature.

$2,295 $2,099

Shop Now

Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14" Euro Pillow Top Mattress, Full

Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14" Euro Pillow Top Mattress, Full
Amazon

Sealy Posturepedic Plus 14" Euro Pillow Top Mattress, Full

The pillow topper on this mattress will cushion your whole body throughout the night. The discounted mattress also provides targeted support for a more comfortable sleep. 

$1,254 $749

Shop Now

Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Nectar 12" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Sleep easy breezy on an airy, heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology. Gel memory foam cradles your body and relieves pressure, while the dynamic response transition layer provides tailored support.

$899 $649

Shop Now

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.

$899 $649

Shop Now

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen

Save on Casper's best-selling original mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into three ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you.

$1,295 $930

Shop Now

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.

$1,495 $1,196

Shop Now

Swiss Ortho 12" Inch Queen Mattress

Swiss Ortho 12" Inch Queen Mattress
Amazon

Swiss Ortho 12" Inch Queen Mattress

This mattress has a bamboo cover and in case you've heard, bamboo makes your bedding softer and comfortable. This mattress also has a high density memory foam, wave foam, white cotton pad and pocket spring. 

$329 $260

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Save 27% on this Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress that has a 4.4 out of 5-star review with 44,095 ratings. The hybrid mattress uses wrapped coils to provide lumbar support while soft quilted foam adds comfort.

$350 $280

Shop Now

ZINUS Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

ZINUS Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

ZINUS Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The all-new ZINUS 10 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief. 

$540 $310

Shop Now

Purple Mattress, Queen

Purple Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Purple Mattress, Queen

Thanks to the GelFlex Grid on this Purple Mattress, this model is just as comfortable as a plush memory foam mattress but with extra support, flexibility and breathability. This Purple Mattress is also hypoallergenic. 

$1,499 $1,399

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full

Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full
Amazon

Serta Perfect Sleeper Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full

This Serta cooling mattress is now marked down to its lowest price ever. Serta's exclusive HexCloud Gel Memory Foam boasts unique geometric cut outs to deliver cool, contouring pressure relief for oh-so-relaxing sleep.

$949 $716

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

