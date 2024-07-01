As the Fourth of July quickly approaches, it's the perfect time to upgrade your sleep setup for summer. The best 4th of July mattress sales of 2024 are here and Casper is taking up to 35% off everything this week. Now through Wednesday, July 10, every one of Casper's new mattresses is on sale. Plus, you can save all of the brand's cooling pillows, sheets, mattress protectors and more bedding essentials for a total bedroom refresh.

Casper recently updated its entire mattress lineup for 2024. Gone are the days of The Casper, Original, Original Hybrid, Wave Hybrid and Snow. Those models have been swapped out for new styles, including the Casper One, Casper Dream and Casper Snow Hybrid — all of which are on sale now. According to Casper, the five new mattresses were designed by in-house labs to better meet shoppers’ needs and price points.

While we may spend more time outdoors this season, there's nothing like coming home to a cozy bed after a long day. If you are looking to purchase a new mattress for a better night's rest, this Casper sale is here to help you declare your independence from aches and pains. Ahead, shop the best Casper 4th of July mattress deals to find the perfect model for you.

Best Casper 4th of July Mattress Deals

Casper One Foam Mattress Casper Casper One Foam Mattress Experience the latest in cutting-edge coziness with Casper's new mattress, the One. The all foam mattress is designed with a responsive yet supportive medium-firm feel that is perfect for any sleep style. $1,245 $870 Shop Now

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress Casper Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress Designed with a medium feel that’s especially great for side sleepers, the Dream Hybrid Mattress combines premium body-conforming foam and resilient springs for ergonomic pressure relief. $1,875 $1,305 Shop Now

Casper Snow Max Cooling Hybrid Mattress Casper Casper Snow Max Cooling Hybrid Mattress Perfect for hot sleepers, especially during the warmer months of spring and summer, the new Snow Max Hybrid is Casper's ultimate cooling hybrid mattress. Fibers in the Snow Max Cover give an instantly refreshing feel and move heat away quickly. $3,745 $2,430 Shop Now

