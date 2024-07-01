Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Casper 4th of July Mattress Deals 2024: Save Up to 35% on Cooling Mattresses and Bedding

Casper 4th of July Sale
Casper
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:23 PM PDT, July 1, 2024

Score hundreds in savings on mattresses, bedding and more during Casper's 4th of July Sale.

As the Fourth of July quickly approaches, it's the perfect time to upgrade your sleep setup for summer. The best 4th of July mattress sales of 2024 are here and Casper is taking up to 35% off everything this week. Now through Wednesday, July 10, every one of Casper's new mattresses is on sale. Plus, you can save all of the brand's cooling pillows, sheets, mattress protectors and more bedding essentials for a total bedroom refresh.

Shop the Casper Sale

Casper recently updated its entire mattress lineup for 2024. Gone are the days of The Casper, Original, Original Hybrid, Wave Hybrid and Snow. Those models have been swapped out for new styles, including the Casper One, Casper Dream and Casper Snow Hybrid — all of which are on sale now. According to Casper, the five new mattresses were designed by in-house labs to better meet shoppers’ needs and price points. 

While we may spend more time outdoors this season, there's nothing like coming home to a cozy bed after a long day. If you are looking to purchase a new mattress for a better night's rest, this Casper sale is here to help you declare your independence from aches and pains. Ahead, shop the best Casper 4th of July mattress deals to find the perfect model for you.

Best Casper 4th of July Mattress Deals

Casper One Foam Mattress

Casper One Foam Mattress
Casper

Casper One Foam Mattress

Experience the latest in cutting-edge coziness with Casper's new mattress, the One. The all foam mattress is designed with a responsive yet supportive medium-firm feel that is perfect for any sleep style.

$1,245 $870

Shop Now

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress

Designed with a medium feel that’s especially great for side sleepers, the Dream Hybrid Mattress combines premium body-conforming foam and resilient springs for ergonomic pressure relief.

$1,875 $1,305

Shop Now

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Get 35% off Casper's ultimate hybrid mattress with precision-cut foam and encased coils. The ultra-breathable Breathe+ Flex Foam soothes you to sleep with enhanced airflow.

$3,125 $2,030

Shop Now

Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Casper's signature cooling hybrid mattress is designed with soothing foam and encased coils for a supportive, medium feel.

$2,495 $1,745

Shop Now

Casper Snow Max Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Casper Snow Max Cooling Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Snow Max Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Perfect for hot sleepers, especially during the warmer months of spring and summer, the new Snow Max Hybrid is Casper's ultimate cooling hybrid mattress. Fibers in the Snow Max Cover give an instantly refreshing feel and move heat away quickly.

$3,745 $2,430

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

