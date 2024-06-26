Shop
Sales & Deals

Purple 4th of July Mattress Sale: Save Up to $800 on the Best Cooling Mattresses for Hot Sleepers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Purple Mattress 4th of July Sale 2024
Purple
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:02 PM PDT, June 26, 2024

Save on cool summer sleep with Purple's best 4th of July mattress deals available now.

If you've been tossing and turning endlessly each night while counting more sheep than usual to finally catch those Zzzs, now's your chance to rest easy with the help of this year's best 4th of July mattress sales

With the arrival of hot summer nights comes the perfect excuse to upgrade your sleep setup to something more luxuriously comfortable and cool. To help you beat the summer heat with refreshing sleep, Purple has a can't-miss 4th of July sale. For a limited time, you can get up to $800 off mattresses and bases.

Shop the Purple Sale

Finding a mattress that's just the right softness, cradles your body and offers next-level comfort is now more affordable with the best Purple 4th of July deals. This sale includes the brand's three collections for a blissful slumber, from the Rejuvenate Collection to the Restore Collection with six luxuriously comfortable models. 

Purple makes some of the best mattresses for cooler sleep during the sweltering summer months. Designed with the brand's soft, supportive, and adaptive GelFlex Grid, Purple mattresses don't trap body heat to maintain a comfortable temperature all night long. The cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability of Purple's mattresses are a dream come true.  

Below, check out the best Purple 4th of July mattress deals to shop before time runs out.

Best Purple Mattress 4th of July Deals

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress
Purple

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress

Purple's Rejuvenate mattress has a plush quilted top with layers of comfort and high-density gelflex grid plus technology which helps provide sleepers maximum core support and advanced body alignment. Add on the smart base frame to save an additional $300.

$5,495 $4,995

Shop Now

Purple RejuvenatePlus Mattress

Purple RejuvenatePlus Mattress
Purple

Purple RejuvenatePlus Mattress

For sleepers who prefer an extra-soft bed, this breathable mattress with advanced motion isolation has dual layers of ultra-comfort foam to cradle your body while still providing support.

$6,495 $5,995

Shop Now

Purple RejuvenatePremier Mattress

Purple RejuvenatePremier Mattress
Purple

Purple RejuvenatePremier Mattress

Offering maximum support with 50% more high-density gelflex grid plus, full-body pressure relief and dual layers of comfort, this mattress provides an unrivaled sleeping experience.

$7,495 $6,995

Shop Now

Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress

Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress
Purple

Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress

The Purple Restore has responsive pressure relief and is said to be up to two times cooler than leading competitors.

$2,399 $2,099

Shop Now

Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress

Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress
Purple

Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress

Purple's most popular mattress provides core body support and increased responsiveness to pressure and motion, plus additional comfort and cooling benefits, for uninterrupted sleep. 

$2,999 $2,699

Shop Now

Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress

Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress
Purple

Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress

For hot sleepers, this industry-leading mattress offers best-in-class cooling, superior conformation around the body for pressure relief, and aligning support.

$3,699 $3,299

Shop Now

Purple Mattress

Purple Mattress
Purple

Purple Mattress

This mattress features the adaptive gelflex grid that made Purple famous, with comfort foam for added pressure relief. With over 1,400+ air channels built into the temperature-neutral grid and breathable foams used in the base, you'll stay comfortable all night.

$1,499 $1,399

Shop Now

Purple Plus Mattress

Purple Plus Mattress
Purple

Purple Plus Mattress

For more support and fewer sleep disruptions, the Purple Plus mattress is made with adaptive gelflex grid with double the base support and breathable ultra-comfort foam to isolate movement.

$1,899 $1,599

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tuft & Needle 4th of July Sale: Get 20% Off Top-Rated Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle 4th of July Sale: Get 20% Off Top-Rated Mattresses

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

Saatva's 4th of July Sale Is Here Early: Shop the Best Mattress Deals

Sales & Deals

Saatva's 4th of July Sale Is Here Early: Shop the Best Mattress Deals

Nolah 4th of July Sale: Save Up to $1,000 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Nolah 4th of July Sale: Save Up to $1,000 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Save 30% on a New Mattress During Casper's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on a New Mattress During Casper's 4th of July Sale

Nectar 4th of July Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Nectar 4th of July Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Mattresses

Save Up to 50% on a New Mattress During DreamCloud's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on a New Mattress During DreamCloud's 4th of July Sale

Tags: