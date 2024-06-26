If you've been tossing and turning endlessly each night while counting more sheep than usual to finally catch those Zzzs, now's your chance to rest easy with the help of this year's best 4th of July mattress sales.

With the arrival of hot summer nights comes the perfect excuse to upgrade your sleep setup to something more luxuriously comfortable and cool. To help you beat the summer heat with refreshing sleep, Purple has a can't-miss 4th of July sale. For a limited time, you can get up to $800 off mattresses and bases.

Shop the Purple Sale

Finding a mattress that's just the right softness, cradles your body and offers next-level comfort is now more affordable with the best Purple 4th of July deals. This sale includes the brand's three collections for a blissful slumber, from the Rejuvenate Collection to the Restore Collection with six luxuriously comfortable models.

Purple makes some of the best mattresses for cooler sleep during the sweltering summer months. Designed with the brand's soft, supportive, and adaptive GelFlex Grid, Purple mattresses don't trap body heat to maintain a comfortable temperature all night long. The cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability of Purple's mattresses are a dream come true.

Below, check out the best Purple 4th of July mattress deals to shop before time runs out.

Best Purple Mattress 4th of July Deals

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress Purple Purple Rejuvenate Mattress Purple's Rejuvenate mattress has a plush quilted top with layers of comfort and high-density gelflex grid plus technology which helps provide sleepers maximum core support and advanced body alignment. Add on the smart base frame to save an additional $300. $5,495 $4,995 Shop Now

Purple RejuvenatePlus Mattress Purple Purple RejuvenatePlus Mattress For sleepers who prefer an extra-soft bed, this breathable mattress with advanced motion isolation has dual layers of ultra-comfort foam to cradle your body while still providing support. $6,495 $5,995 Shop Now

Purple RejuvenatePremier Mattress Purple Purple RejuvenatePremier Mattress Offering maximum support with 50% more high-density gelflex grid plus, full-body pressure relief and dual layers of comfort, this mattress provides an unrivaled sleeping experience. $7,495 $6,995 Shop Now

Purple Mattress Purple Purple Mattress This mattress features the adaptive gelflex grid that made Purple famous, with comfort foam for added pressure relief. With over 1,400+ air channels built into the temperature-neutral grid and breathable foams used in the base, you'll stay comfortable all night. $1,499 $1,399 Shop Now

Purple Plus Mattress Purple Purple Plus Mattress For more support and fewer sleep disruptions, the Purple Plus mattress is made with adaptive gelflex grid with double the base support and breathable ultra-comfort foam to isolate movement. $1,899 $1,599 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

