Save Up to $1,900 on a New Refrigerator During Samsung's Memorial Day Appliance Sale

Samsung Refrigerator Deals
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:33 PM PDT, May 16, 2024

Upgrade your kitchen for less with the best Memorial Day deals on Samsung's top-rated smart refrigerators.

The Samsung Memorial Day appliance sale is back for 2024 and set to run through the first week of June. During one of Samsung's biggest sale events of the year, you'll find massive price cuts on the company's diverse range of products, including top-rated smart home appliances

Whether you're in the middle of a kitchen renovation or your fridge has just seen better days, Samsung refrigerators are on sale for up to $1,900 off — including Bespoke models with customizable panels. The spacious fridges made are tech-forward and feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more.

Shop the Refrigerator Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen before the kids are home for the summer, don't sleep on these Samsung refrigerator deals. Among the best discounts this week is $1,415 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.

It’s important that your refrigerator fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Ahead, find all the best refrigerator deals from the Samsung Memorial Day Sale you don't want to miss.

Best Samsung Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.

$4,214 $2,799

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Save big on the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.

$5,014 $4,499

Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher
Samsung

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster, for $1,100 less than the appliance's normal price.

$2,714 $1,599

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and  entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too. 

$4,214 $2,799

Shop Now

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
Samsung

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save big on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$3,899 $3,509

Shop Now

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,357 $1,599

Shop Now

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker
Samsung

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker

Per Samsung, this is America's largest capacity refrigerator for storing more groceries with extra room. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice – cubed, or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$2,124 $1,399

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

