A Four-Pack of Apple AirTags Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

From car keys and wallets to luggage and even pets, Apple AirTags make it easy to keep track of your stuff and find it whenever it may go missing. Right now, you can stock up on these trackers with Amazon's epic Apple deal today.

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack is on sale for $74.99 on Amazon. Regularly priced at $99, this deal brings the AirTag 4-Pack back down to its all-time low price. The last time we saw this AirTag deal was during Black Friday, so don't wait until November to snag this epic discount.

If you routinely misplace your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple's AirTags allow you to track down lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

Once set up, the AirTag will show up in the Find My app and display your items on a map so you can easily find them. If an item is not too far away, the AirTag actually has a tiny speaker that you can use the app to play a sound on. Then the Precision Finding feature will guide you to your lost possession.

For items that are lost further away, you can put the AirTag in Lost Mode, which will then ping you if it's detected on the Find My network and allow you to add a message and include your phone number or email address. Just want to try one AirTag before stocking up on four? The single AirTag is also on sale for $24, or 17% off the list price.

