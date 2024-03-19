Save Up to 25% on Monos Luggage Before Your Spring Break Getaway

Whether you’re gearing up for spring break or just dreaming about your next trip, one thing that can make traveling so much easier is having the right luggage. Discerning travelers know Monos luggage is durable, stylish and lightweight, which is a perfect trifecta for weekend getaways and long trips alike. Even better, the quality luggage and travel accessories are now less of a splurge, thanks to the Monos sale happening this week.

Until Sunday, March 24, Monos is celebrating its sixth birthday with a sitewide sale offering up to 25% off with the code ANOTHERYEAR. The Monos Birthday Sale is the perfect opportunity to save on one of the brand's sleek carry-ons or full-sized suitcases.

Shop the Monos Sale

Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel bags.

TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style. From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, the brand's suitcases and bags come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited for spring break.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Monos luggage sale to travel in style on all your adventures, near and far.

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $255 $230 With code ANOTHERYEAR Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage. $295 $266 With code ANOTHERYEAR Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines. $275 $248 With code ANOTHERYEAR Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus Monos Carry-On Pro Plus An extra front compartment and larger carry-on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. $315 $284 With code ANOTHERYEAR Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (Transportation Security Administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. $325 $293 With code ANOTHERYEAR Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $355 $266 With code ANOTHERYEAR Shop Now

