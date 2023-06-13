Shopping

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for 4th of July Weekend: Shop Samsonite, Away, Beis and More

By Danica Creahan
Carry-on luggage is probably the best way to travel this upcoming 4th of July weekend to beat the lines in these packed airports. Preparing for travel requires some consideration on the best luggage to fit your needs and there are tons of great options to choose from right now. With Independence Day weekend coming up, you may be starting to prepare for your travels to visit family, friends, or even a getaway to Quintana Roo for that much needed vacation. Having your luggage and packing situation totally handled is a great way to help your holiday travel process go smoother, especially with the hectic world of travel right now. 

No matter where your 4th of July destinations are, one thing’s for sure: the right luggage will make all the difference in the journey. We've found the best luggage to shop for all of your travels, from spacious duffle bags and practical backpacks to large and luxurious carry-ons for your next flight.

Need a new travel bag to toss everything in for a quick 4th of July weekend getaway or a bigger carry-on for a bae-cation? The Beis Weekender Bag will fit all your essentials and help you travel in style. Need a new go-to suitcase for every travel situation? Away’s standard carry on traveler bag has plenty of packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin. Trying to avoid the checked baggage fees and long bag drop line? The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Luggage helps you save money and time by going straight to TSA.

Shop all the best carry on luggage, backpacks, dopp kits and more essentials for all of your 4th of July and summer travels.

Best 4th of July Carry-On Suitcases 

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation.

$67
Away The Carry-On

This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination.

$275
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Compact and convenient, this soft sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.

$145$116
Away The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips: its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. 

$315
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

This Travelpro Maxlite softside luggage has spinner wheels and is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver airport terminals and your flight's overhead storage bins. 

$170$144

Best 4th of July Travel Backpacks and Totes

Troubadour Featherweight Tote

A modern classic and easy-access bag. This Featherweight Tote features a light and waterproof fabric with vegan leather handles, and is perfect for gym trips or a day out!

$275
Béis Travel Tote

The Beis Travel Tote, from Shay Mitchell's baggage line, can conveniently slot into place atop a suitcase with its trolley sleeve, but can also be carried on its own with a detachable shoulder strap, and top handles designed to rest comfortably on your shoulder. This bag boasts a bottom zip shoe compartment, padded tech sleeve and multiple exterior and interior pockets. 

$108
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote

Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized. 

$175$139
Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Backpack

For the parent looking for a better diaper bag, the Settlement Sprout backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is a stylish choice. This bag has all the standard backpack features, with a side pocket for a water bottle, mesh accessory sleeve and a front storage pocket. It includes built-in storage for diapers, wipes and toys, and it comes with a foldable changing mat that has its own designated compartment.

$100
Samsonite Detour Travel Backpack

Built to protect your belongings from the elements, the Detour Travel Backpack has enough capacity for a business, overnight or weekend trip. 

$150$120

Best 4th of July Weekender Bags

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

The Novel duffle bag is an ideal weekender that features a functional side-access shoe compartment, keeping footwear separate and easily accessible.

$90$61
The Everywhere Bag

Away Travel's The Everywhere Bag lives up to its name: you can take it everywhere from work to the gym to a weekend away. It also pairs nicely with The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On.

$195
lululemon Go Getter Bag 2.0

This sleek, modern bag looks like a tote and duffel rolled into one. There's also a little strap in the back that you can attach to your luggage. 

$158
S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag

This duffel bag comes with 2 shoes compartments on both ends. It is made of high density durable cotton canvas and soft nylon lining, which is perfect for the gym, travel, hiking, and weekend trips. 

$55$45
WITH COUPON

Best 4th of July Travel Dopp Kits

CALPAK Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag

To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries. 

$56
Vorspack Hanging Dopp Kit Toiletry Bag

Don't be fooled by the size. This bag fits more essentials than expected, thanks to the polyester fabric. It's perfect for stowing away your phone, passport, cards and small accessories while traveling. 

$13$12
Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak. 

$70$56
Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit

The Steward dopp kit is crafted from the same antimicrobial, water-resistant material as Dare To Roam's laptop case, but this bag features interior pockets to keep toiletries organized as well as a front snap pocket, and has side clips that will allow you to expand the bag's main compartment when you need some extra room.

$48
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

This handy toiletry travel bag with multiple compartments keeps all your makeup, toiletries and accessories in one convenient place. Plus, it's water-resistant and comes with a hanging hook.

$32$28

