Away Luggage Is on Sale Just in Time for Summer — Save Up to $150 on Suitcases and Travel Essentials

Away Luggage Deals
Away
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:56 AM PDT, June 20, 2024

Cult-favorite luggage brand Away is offering deals on select suitcases, weekender bags, and travel accessories now.

With summer weather comes summer getaways, and now's the time to upgrade all your travel essentials. Starting today, Away just launched a More Summer Event with sitewide deals on the brand's best-selling luggage, bags, and accessories. Travelers can use the code GETAWAY to save up to $150 and make their next trip so much smoother.

Until Saturday, July 6, the more you spend, the more you save at the Away luggage sale. Get $30 off $350, $50 off $500, $100 off $750 and $150 off orders of $1,000 or more.

Shop the Away Sale

Whether you're jet-setting to bucket list destinations, or road-tripping to local hotspots this summer, the right luggage makes a huge difference. Away deals are rare, but this epic sale even includes the brand's fan-favorite Bigger Carry-On and adventure-ready Outdoor Collection of versatile duffles. Even if you aren’t actively in the market for a new bag, these deals on top-rated suitcases are so impressive that you might as well give your luggage a refresh anyways.

Aside from stylish colors, Away suitcases are known for their high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design that are perfect for anyone who's ready to get on the move. Usually, these pieces are an investment, so these summer luggage deals are your best chance to score high-performance suitcases and weekender bags for less.

Below, shop the best Away luggage deals to pack your perfect summer.

The Carry-On Flex

The Carry-On Flex
Away

The Carry-On Flex

Unzip the flex feature to create additional space to fit in any last-minute items. When not fully expanded, this suitcase is the perfect size to carry-on and becomes checked luggage when fully flexed.

The Medium Flex

The Medium Flex
Away

The Medium Flex

Count on this piece of checked luggage to make all of your trips more manageable. With a flex feature that expands to allow for additional space, you’ll never have to worry about making it all fit.

$395 $365

With code GETAWAY

Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On
Away

The Bigger Carry-On

This hard-side suitcase has more space than your average carry-on, which is ideal for those last-minute items. Get the upgraded option, available in 11 different colors.

The Medium

The Medium
Away

The Medium

Designed to fit more into your trip, thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and the Medium's interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier.

$345 $315

With code GETAWAY

Shop Now

The Large

The Large
Away

The Large

The biggest size suitcase Away offers, the Original Large  is a lightweight yet durable bag that is built to last, with a polycarbonate hard shell that can stand up to any journey.

$375 $345

With code GETAWAY

Shop Now

The Pet Carrier

The Pet Carrier
Away

The Pet Carrier

Traveling with a furry friend for your next getaway? This pet carrier includes sherpa bedding, water-resistant lining and multiple pockets.

The Outdoor Duffle 55L

The Outdoor Duffle 55L
Away

The Outdoor Duffle 55L

Lightweight and high-strength, Away's 55L travel duffle holds a week’s worth of gear with a unique compression system that helps you pack more in. 

The Outdoor Duffle 70L

The Outdoor Duffle 70L
Away

The Outdoor Duffle 70L

This large travel duffle holds a checked suitcase amount of gear for week-long-plus excursions. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances.

