With summer weather comes summer getaways, and now's the time to upgrade all your travel essentials. Starting today, Away just launched a More Summer Event with sitewide deals on the brand's best-selling luggage, bags, and accessories. Travelers can use the code GETAWAY to save up to $150 and make their next trip so much smoother.

Until Saturday, July 6, the more you spend, the more you save at the Away luggage sale. Get $30 off $350, $50 off $500, $100 off $750 and $150 off orders of $1,000 or more.

Shop the Away Sale

Whether you're jet-setting to bucket list destinations, or road-tripping to local hotspots this summer, the right luggage makes a huge difference. Away deals are rare, but this epic sale even includes the brand's fan-favorite Bigger Carry-On and adventure-ready Outdoor Collection of versatile duffles. Even if you aren’t actively in the market for a new bag, these deals on top-rated suitcases are so impressive that you might as well give your luggage a refresh anyways.

Aside from stylish colors, Away suitcases are known for their high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design that are perfect for anyone who's ready to get on the move. Usually, these pieces are an investment, so these summer luggage deals are your best chance to score high-performance suitcases and weekender bags for less.

Below, shop the best Away luggage deals to pack your perfect summer.

The Carry-On Flex Away The Carry-On Flex Unzip the flex feature to create additional space to fit in any last-minute items. When not fully expanded, this suitcase is the perfect size to carry-on and becomes checked luggage when fully flexed. $325 Shop Now

The Medium Flex Away The Medium Flex Count on this piece of checked luggage to make all of your trips more manageable. With a flex feature that expands to allow for additional space, you’ll never have to worry about making it all fit. $395 $365 With code GETAWAY Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On This hard-side suitcase has more space than your average carry-on, which is ideal for those last-minute items. Get the upgraded option, available in 11 different colors. $295 Shop Now

The Medium Away The Medium Designed to fit more into your trip, thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and the Medium's interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $345 $315 With code GETAWAY Shop Now

The Large Away The Large The biggest size suitcase Away offers, the Original Large is a lightweight yet durable bag that is built to last, with a polycarbonate hard shell that can stand up to any journey. $375 $345 With code GETAWAY Shop Now

The Pet Carrier Away The Pet Carrier Traveling with a furry friend for your next getaway? This pet carrier includes sherpa bedding, water-resistant lining and multiple pockets. $225 Shop Now

The Outdoor Duffle 70L Away The Outdoor Duffle 70L This large travel duffle holds a checked suitcase amount of gear for week-long-plus excursions. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances. $190 Shop Now

