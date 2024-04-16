Although Apple released the Apple Watch Series 9 last fall with minor upgrades, the Apple Watch Series 8 remains an excellent smartwatch option for the vast majority of users. Boasting an always-on display and fast charging, the Apple Watch Series 8 is over a whopping 40% off at Walmart. That's a massive $300 discount and a fantastic deal for Apple's tech wearable.

If you don't need the latest Series 9 or Ultra 2 models, this is the best price we've seen for the 2022 Apple Watch Series 8. It is the GPS edition of the 41mm watch, meaning it’s perfect if you don’t require additional, standalone cellular connectivity. The steep discount is available in the Midnight, Red, Starlight, or Silver sport band option, so act fast before your favorite color sells out.

The Series 8 is equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance and includes an Always-On Retina display to help you keep track of time, without having to lift your wrist or tap on the screen. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.

You can track your workouts, temperature and sleep on the Series 8. Plus, you can use Apple Pay at the checkout — right from your wrist. The cellular-enabled versions of the Apple Watch Series 8 are seeing similar savings at Amazon, too. Ahead, shop more of the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals available today. Plus, check out more Apple deals on AirPods, iPads and MacBooks.

More Apple Watch Series 8 Deals to Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: