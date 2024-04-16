Now is a great time to pick up an Apple Watch Series 8 and get $300 off the smartwatch for Spring.
Although Apple released the Apple Watch Series 9 last fall with minor upgrades, the Apple Watch Series 8 remains an excellent smartwatch option for the vast majority of users. Boasting an always-on display and fast charging, the Apple Watch Series 8 is over a whopping 40% off at Walmart. That's a massive $300 discount and a fantastic deal for Apple's tech wearable.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.
If you don't need the latest Series 9 or Ultra 2 models, this is the best price we've seen for the 2022 Apple Watch Series 8. It is the GPS edition of the 41mm watch, meaning it’s perfect if you don’t require additional, standalone cellular connectivity. The steep discount is available in the Midnight, Red, Starlight, or Silver sport band option, so act fast before your favorite color sells out.
The Series 8 is equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance and includes an Always-On Retina display to help you keep track of time, without having to lift your wrist or tap on the screen. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.
You can track your workouts, temperature and sleep on the Series 8. Plus, you can use Apple Pay at the checkout — right from your wrist. The cellular-enabled versions of the Apple Watch Series 8 are seeing similar savings at Amazon, too. Ahead, shop more of the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals available today. Plus, check out more Apple deals on AirPods, iPads and MacBooks.
More Apple Watch Series 8 Deals to Shop Now
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular) with AppleCare+
Get two years of AppleCare+ with the purchase of this Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
The Best Apple Deals to Shop This Week: Save Up to $300 on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and More
Sales & Deals
The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Save Up to 80% on Tech, Beauty, Luggage and More
Sales & Deals