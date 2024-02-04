Apple Watch Series 9 Models Are $70 Off at Best Buy Right Now

Best Buy just kicked off a new Apple Watch sale. This time around, Apple’s latest smartwatch, the Series 9, is $70 off in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. Cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 9 are also included in this sale, marked down to as low as $429. If you're looking for a solid smartwatch, these Apple Watch deals are offering the biggest savings right now.

The Apple Watch Series 9 was released in fall 2023 and has been upgraded with a new S9 chipset for even more speed and power. Amongst the new features is Double Tap, a control option that actually doesn’t require you to touch the screen of your smartwatch at all. Just squeeze your thumb and index finger together two times using the hand on the same arm as your watch, and it’ll carry out a designated action like pausing your music, answering phone calls and more.

Apple also improved the “Raise to Speak” feature with the Series 9 to wake Siri more efficiently without voice commands. All you have to do to activate Siri is elevate your wrist. This update means you can still use Siri when offline or away from your phone.

As for the health and fitness aspect, you won’t get blood oxygen monitoring with the Series 9. Apple removed the feature last month following a patent dispute. But even without that, the Series 9 is still perfect for tracking activities, logging an ECG reading, or monitoring sleep. Plus, it's water-resistant, so you don't have to worry if it gets sweaty during a workout.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is Apple's second-most expensive watch after the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While every Apple Watch Series 9 is $70 off at Best Buy, pricing still depends on the type of band you choose. There are numerous colors to choose from, so be sure to check out all the Apple Watch deals available at Best Buy now.

For even more Apple deals, check out all the best iPad deals, AirPods deals, and save on a four-pack of AirTags too.

RELATED CONTENT: