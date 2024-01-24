Sales & Deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is Available and On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:51 AM PST, January 24, 2024

Amazon has an Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal today that takes $50 off the powerful smartwatch.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, new the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale with a discount at Amazon. Apple’s biggest and best smartwatch was recently banned from sale due to a patent dispute, but it is currently available pending an appeal by Apple.

Now that you can buy one again, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is marked down on Amazon. Just like the first-generation model, the Ultra 2 retails for $799, so this Amazon deal actually takes $50 off the smartwatch — bringing the price down to $749.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)

Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.

$799 $749

Shop Now

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a powerful new S9 SiP and on-device Siri. Features in watchOS 10 offer new cycling experiences and help users explore the outdoors. With a new double tap gesture, a brighter display, expanded altitude range, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures, it's perfect for your next adventure.

This is the most rugged Apple Watch, but you still get access to all the usual features including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. If you prefer another model, check out our guide to all the best Apple Watch deals available right now.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 60 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Dyson, Apple, UGG and More

Sales & Deals

The 60 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Dyson, Apple, UGG and More

The Best Apple iPhone Chargers and Charging Stations

Tech

The Best Apple iPhone Chargers and Charging Stations

The Best Apple Deals to Shop in 2024: Save on MacBooks, iPads and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple Deals to Shop in 2024: Save on MacBooks, iPads and More

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets in 2024 to Keep Your Cash and Cards Safe

Tech

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets in 2024 to Keep Your Cash and Cards Safe

The 18 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her: Flowers, Jewelry, Beauty, Fashion and More

Gifts

The 18 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her: Flowers, Jewelry, Beauty, Fashion and More

22 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Him: Clothes, Grooming, Tech and More

Gifts

22 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Him: Clothes, Grooming, Tech and More

Get a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags for Less Than $80 Right Now

Sales & Deals

Get a 4-Pack of Apple AirTags for Less Than $80 Right Now

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale for Their Best Price Ever

Sales & Deals

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale for Their Best Price Ever

The Best Apple iPad Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple iPad Deals to Shop Now

Tags: