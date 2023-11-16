Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for new tech. Whether you're looking for a new smartwatch or a smartphone to pair it with, you can find some of the best deals during the biggest sales event of the year. That includes Apple Watch sales, from the powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 to the powerful Apple Watch Series 9 and beyond. Best of all, you don't even have to wait for Black Friday proper to scoop up some of the most lucrative sales around. There are steep discounts awaiting you right now. You just have to track them down!

The Apple Watch is the latest in Apple's varied device lineup that you can find great prices on right now, ahead of the holidays. Did you just get a new iPhone? An Apple Watch is the perfect companion. Know someone who wants to grab a new piece of tech to track their fitness journey? Get one of these do-it-all smartwatches and help them keep up with their steps, heart rate, and much more. An Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches around — for tech-savvy users or otherwise — and you can find a deal on just about any model right now.

Want to find the best of the best when it comes to Apple Watch deals? We've done all the hard work by investigating for you. Read on to find the cream of the crop. But act fast, because now that we're this close to Black Friday, these sales are bound to disappear soon enough. Get the ones you want before the sales expire. And if you need accessories to pair with your new watch, check out all the great Black Friday Apple deals on offer right now.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) This version of the Apple Watch Series 9 has both GPS and Cellular capabilities, so it can connect to the internet even while away from your smartphone. Otherwise, it still has the very same feature set, including water resistance and a lengthy battery life. $529 $479 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an advanced piece of tech with a selection of health sensors and apps as well as the ability to take an ECG and measure heart rate and blood oxygen. It also includes Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics to help you stay active while connected. $429 $320 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 5, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 5, 45mm (GPS) This Apple Watch Series 5 may be a bit of a blast from the past, but it's incredibly affordable at under $150. If you want to test out the Apple Watch or test drive a smartwatch in general, this is an excellent option. $160 $144 Shop Now

