Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for new tech. Whether you're looking for a new smartwatch or a smartphone to pair it with, you can find some of the best deals during the biggest sales event of the year. That includes Apple Watch sales, from the powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 to the powerful Apple Watch Series 9 and beyond. Best of all, you don't even have to wait for Black Friday proper to scoop up some of the most lucrative sales around. There are steep discounts awaiting you right now. You just have to track them down!
The Apple Watch is the latest in Apple's varied device lineup that you can find great prices on right now, ahead of the holidays. Did you just get a new iPhone? An Apple Watch is the perfect companion. Know someone who wants to grab a new piece of tech to track their fitness journey? Get one of these do-it-all smartwatches and help them keep up with their steps, heart rate, and much more. An Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches around — for tech-savvy users or otherwise — and you can find a deal on just about any model right now.
Want to find the best of the best when it comes to Apple Watch deals? We've done all the hard work by investigating for you. Read on to find the cream of the crop. But act fast, because now that we're this close to Black Friday, these sales are bound to disappear soon enough. Get the ones you want before the sales expire. And if you need accessories to pair with your new watch, check out all the great Black Friday Apple deals on offer right now.
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular) with Olive Alpine Loop
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest the brand has to offer, with a titanium frame, a whopping 36-hour of battery life, S9 SIP processor, and a slew of must-have fitness features.
Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
The original Apple Watch Ultra is no slouch, offering a variety of fitness features as well as GPS tracking and satellite connectivity. If you don't need the best of the best, the first Apple Watch Ultra is still a fantastic buy.
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
This version of the Apple Watch Series 9 has both GPS and Cellular capabilities, so it can connect to the internet even while away from your smartphone. Otherwise, it still has the very same feature set, including water resistance and a lengthy battery life.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an advanced piece of tech with a selection of health sensors and apps as well as the ability to take an ECG and measure heart rate and blood oxygen. It also includes Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics to help you stay active while connected.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop
This model of the Apple Watch Series 8 includes all the same goodies the normal version does, but this one comes with an attractive Silver Milanese Loop for some extra flash on your wrist.
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) with Abyss Blue Sport Band
Though it's a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a capable smartwatch that boasts a large screen with narrower borders, an 18-hour battery life, and a range of different, helpful fitness features that make it well worth wearing.
Restored Apple Watch Series 6, 44mm (GPS + Cellular) with Deep Navy Sport Band
This Restored Apple Watch Series 6 is more affordable than the newer models that come after it, but that doesn't mean it's not worth buying. It's still as sleek and as performance-focused as ever, with a durable build, a variety of strap colors, and many of the same fitness tracking options and call interfacing tech you expect from models after the Series 6, only cheaper since it's a refurbished version.
Apple Watch Series 5, 45mm (GPS)
This Apple Watch Series 5 may be a bit of a blast from the past, but it's incredibly affordable at under $150. If you want to test out the Apple Watch or test drive a smartwatch in general, this is an excellent option.
Apple Watch SE, 44mm (GPS)
This no-frills Apple Watch is the perfect starting point for new smartwatch owners. It boasts the same Apple Watch style with a fitness and sleep tracker, heart rate monitor and much more.
