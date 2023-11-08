The eagerly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9 has been marked down ahead of Black Friday. The latest and greatest smartwatch is more powerful than ever, thanks to the introduction of the Apple S9 SiP chip. With improved speed, battery life and functionality, the Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale during Walmart's Black Friday Deals event.

Walmart+ members can kick off their shopping early and score exclusive deals on the Apple Watch 9, available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The smaller 41mm display is currently offered at a discounted price of $349, while the larger 45mm display is available for $379 as part of the sale. It is fully carbon-neutral with a brighter display and advanced health, safety, and activity features.

The new S9 processing chip enables a Double Tap feature, which is probably the Apple Watch 9's most significant upgrade. The Double Tap Gesture lets you operate the Apple Watch just by touching your index finger to your thumb twice to take calls, launch widgets and more. Its new ultra-wideband chip will also improve location accuracy, along with new integrations with the Apple Home Pod.

The Series 9 also features a screen that is up to twice as bright as the Series 8 with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits — making it easier to read in bright lighting conditions. If you are in a movie theatre or dark room, you can also lower the brightness of the smartwatch to 1 nit.

More new features include the Live Activity feature now tracking more activities, including cycling. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The new Smart Stack feature makes accessing information faster and easier on the watch's display. And on-device Siri access allows Siri requests to be done directly on the watch, as long as the request doesn't require an Internet connection. This includes things like setting an alarm or logging health data for fitness tracking.

