The 35 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save On Apple, Shark, PS5 and More

Walmart Black Friday
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:26 PM PST, November 24, 2023

Walmart's Black Friday deals are officially live. Shop the biggest sales on tech, kitchen, toys and more.

Black Friday has officially begun and Walmart has some of the best deals we've seen today. Tons of great holiday deals have been dropping at Walmart since the first Black Friday sale launched last week, but there are now even more epic discounts available right now. 

From Apple AirPods and Samsung Frame TVs to robot vacuums and Christmas trees, everything on your holiday wishlist is on sale for less. To save you time, we've rounded up the top current Walmart Black Friday deals below. This weekend is the time to snag holiday gifts, hosting essentials, top-rated tech and so much more for so much less.

Whether you’re looking to check some names off your gift list, or want to stock up on everyday essentials, Walmart's Black Friday sale includes some best-of-web deals on the Nintendo Switch, LEGO building kits, 4K TVs and coveted cookware. With savings this good across all categories, you'll want to snap up the best Walmart Black Friday deals before they sell out.

10 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Now $80 off, the 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love.

$249 $169

Shop Now

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Walmart

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

This Shark robot vacuum is the complete package. It not only vacuums hard floors and rugs, but it also sonic mops hard floors at the same time for an even deeper clean.

$450 $188

Shop Now

75" Samsung The Frame TV

75" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

75" Samsung The Frame TV

Get $1,100 off the 75-inch Frame TV at Walmart.

$2,999 $1,899

Shop Now

Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag

Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag
Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag

Save $428 on Michael Kors' perfect travel companion. Destined to go places, this Signature-print Jet Set shoulder bag will lend architectural flair to everyday looks.

$558 $130

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 7ft Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

Best Choice Products 7ft Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
Walmart

Best Choice Products 7ft Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

The colorful twinkling lights on this artificial tree can play eight different light sequences. 

$190 $130

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.

$429 $359

45mm

Shop Now

$399 $329

41mm

Shop Now

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Walmart

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.

$560 $499

Shop Now

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child
Walmart

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child

This 1,073-piece Lego kit is a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan. Baby Yoda has a posable head, mouth and ears for different expressions.

$90 $45

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. Get it on sale for the lowest price ever.

$124 $78

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.

$410 $360

Shop Now

Xbox Series S with 2 Wireless Controllers

Xbox Series S with 2 Wireless Controllers
Walmart

Xbox Series S with 2 Wireless Controllers

For true 4K gaming, you can save $80 on the Xbox Series S with two controllers at Walmart now.

$370 $290

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $99

Shop Now

TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV

TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV
Walmart

TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV

This affordable TCL TV offers 4K resolution and HDR, as well as 4K upscaling, which means you'll get a great picture for a great price.

$248 $188

Shop Now

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Take the waterproof Charge 4 anywhere and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $89, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. 

$129 $89

Shop Now

HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop

HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop
Walmart

HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop

HP's most compact x360 2-in-1 laptop is built for streaming and getting more done wherever you go. The 360-degree hinge makes the screen fully rotatable so you can binge your favorite entertainment in any position.

$599 $449

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $90

Shop Now

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
Best Buy

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture. 

$4,000 $2,297

Shop Now

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Walmart

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.

$35 $31

Shop Now

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle
Walmart

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

Get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact design with the PS5. This bundle includes the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II so you can fight alongside Task Force 141 like never before.

$560 $499

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Home and Kitchen Deals

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark's robot vacuum combines the convenience of a self-empty base and total home mapping with powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll for complete, efficient cleaning. Plus, it automatically empties into the bagless base for one less chore you have to do.

$600 $249

Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit
Walmart

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit

Compact and travel-friendly, Solo Stove's smokeless, portable fire pit features a Removable Base Plate and Ash Pan making it even easier to clean.

$240 $185

Shop Now

Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator

Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator
Walmart

Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator

With 12 one-touch cooking functions and guided cooking, you can transform every food imaginable into healthy, delicious crispiness—without relying on added oils.

$99 $50

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.

$90 $69

Shop Now

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum cleaner. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.

$329 $144

Shop Now

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Walmart

Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Enjoy nonstick cooking, even-heat delivery, and fuss-free cleaning with this gorgeous Carote cookware set.

$220 $60

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. A laser on the powerful cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors for an even deeper clean.

$650 $400

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.

$299 $198

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime. 

$69 $50

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
Walmart

KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set

Chop it up! This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.

$79 $39

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals

LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle

LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle
Walmart

LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle

Magic and mystery await Disney’s Beauty and the Beast fans with this detailed LEGO building set.

$90 $45

Shop Now

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
Walmart

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.

$65 $25

Shop Now

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy
Walmart

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy

Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. Kids can unlock more than 25 sound and movement combinations with this animatronic toy.

$63 $45

Shop Now

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
Walmart

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.

$260 $150

Shop Now

Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car

Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car
Walmart

Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car

If your child desires a stylish and funny personal truck ride on, this is the one to go for. This car features a parental remote control, a storage space in the back, a horn, car mirrors, LED lights, and an MP3 player.

$370 $190

Shop Now

Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Car

Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Car
Walmart

Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Car

An ideal Christmas present, this mini Lamborghini has a comfortable seat with a seat belt and double lockable doors designed to ensure your kid's safety.

$370 $166

Shop Now

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we’re sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

