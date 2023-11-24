Black Friday has officially begun and Walmart has some of the best deals we've seen today. Tons of great holiday deals have been dropping at Walmart since the first Black Friday sale launched last week, but there are now even more epic discounts available right now.

From Apple AirPods and Samsung Frame TVs to robot vacuums and Christmas trees, everything on your holiday wishlist is on sale for less. To save you time, we've rounded up the top current Walmart Black Friday deals below. This weekend is the time to snag holiday gifts, hosting essentials, top-rated tech and so much more for so much less.

Whether you’re looking to check some names off your gift list, or want to stock up on everyday essentials, Walmart's Black Friday sale includes some best-of-web deals on the Nintendo Switch, LEGO building kits, 4K TVs and coveted cookware. With savings this good across all categories, you'll want to snap up the best Walmart Black Friday deals before they sell out.

10 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase. $429 $359 45mm Shop Now $399 $329 41mm Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. $90 $69 Shop Now

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we’re sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

