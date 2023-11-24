Walmart's Black Friday deals are officially live. Shop the biggest sales on tech, kitchen, toys and more.
Black Friday has officially begun and Walmart has some of the best deals we've seen today. Tons of great holiday deals have been dropping at Walmart since the first Black Friday sale launched last week, but there are now even more epic discounts available right now.
From Apple AirPods and Samsung Frame TVs to robot vacuums and Christmas trees, everything on your holiday wishlist is on sale for less. To save you time, we've rounded up the top current Walmart Black Friday deals below. This weekend is the time to snag holiday gifts, hosting essentials, top-rated tech and so much more for so much less.
Whether you’re looking to check some names off your gift list, or want to stock up on everyday essentials, Walmart's Black Friday sale includes some best-of-web deals on the Nintendo Switch, LEGO building kits, 4K TVs and coveted cookware. With savings this good across all categories, you'll want to snap up the best Walmart Black Friday deals before they sell out.
10 Best Walmart Black Friday Deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Now $80 off, the 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love.
Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop
This Shark robot vacuum is the complete package. It not only vacuums hard floors and rugs, but it also sonic mops hard floors at the same time for an even deeper clean.
75" Samsung The Frame TV
Get $1,100 off the 75-inch Frame TV at Walmart.
Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag
Save $428 on Michael Kors' perfect travel companion. Destined to go places, this Signature-print Jet Set shoulder bag will lend architectural flair to everyday looks.
Best Choice Products 7ft Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
The colorful twinkling lights on this artificial tree can play eight different light sequences.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.
PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child
This 1,073-piece Lego kit is a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan. Baby Yoda has a posable head, mouth and ears for different expressions.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. Get it on sale for the lowest price ever.
Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.
Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.
Xbox Series S with 2 Wireless Controllers
For true 4K gaming, you can save $80 on the Xbox Series S with two controllers at Walmart now.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV
This affordable TCL TV offers 4K resolution and HDR, as well as 4K upscaling, which means you'll get a great picture for a great price.
JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Take the waterproof Charge 4 anywhere and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $89, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker.
HP 14" FHD Pavilion x360 Laptop
HP's most compact x360 2-in-1 laptop is built for streaming and getting more done wherever you go. The 360-degree hinge makes the screen fully rotatable so you can binge your favorite entertainment in any position.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture.
Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.
PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle
Get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact design with the PS5. This bundle includes the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II so you can fight alongside Task Force 141 like never before.
Best Walmart Black Friday Home and Kitchen Deals
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Shark's robot vacuum combines the convenience of a self-empty base and total home mapping with powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll for complete, efficient cleaning. Plus, it automatically empties into the bagless base for one less chore you have to do.
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit
Compact and travel-friendly, Solo Stove's smokeless, portable fire pit features a Removable Base Plate and Ash Pan making it even easier to clean.
Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator
With 12 one-touch cooking functions and guided cooking, you can transform every food imaginable into healthy, delicious crispiness—without relying on added oils.
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Clean floors and carpet with the new Shark Cordless Pet Pro stick vacuum cleaner. Powerful suction meets a self-cleaning brushroll to pick up pet hair and debris in hard-to-reach places.
Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Enjoy nonstick cooking, even-heat delivery, and fuss-free cleaning with this gorgeous Carote cookware set.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V12 Detect Slim is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. A laser on the powerful cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors for an even deeper clean.
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime.
KitchenAid Classic Japanese Steel 12-Piece Knife Block Set
Chop it up! This KitchenAid Classic 12-piece knife block set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.
Best Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals
LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast’s Castle
Magic and mystery await Disney’s Beauty and the Beast fans with this detailed LEGO building set.
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.
Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, The Child Animatronic Toy
Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. Kids can unlock more than 25 sound and movement combinations with this animatronic toy.
Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.
Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12V Kids Electric Powered Ride on Toy Car
If your child desires a stylish and funny personal truck ride on, this is the one to go for. This car features a parental remote control, a storage space in the back, a horn, car mirrors, LED lights, and an MP3 player.
Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Car
An ideal Christmas present, this mini Lamborghini has a comfortable seat with a seat belt and double lockable doors designed to ensure your kid's safety.
Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we’re sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.
