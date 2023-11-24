Walmart is serving up Black Friday deals on artificial trees and seasonal decor.
It's the most wonderful time of year — for saving money on your holiday shopping, especially with Black Friday just around the corner. There's no need to wait until after Thanksgiving because Walmart is offering epic Black Friday savings sitewide, including deals on artificial Christmas trees and seasonal decor.
Shop Walmart's Deals on Christmas Trees
There's no shortage of beautiful Christmas trees at Walmart for the upcoming holiday season. One major advantage to choosing an artificial Christmas tree is that it offers ease of setup and maintenance, and many tree options at Walmart are pre-lit, eliminating the need for time-consuming light stringing.
Today, the best artificial holiday trees look nearly identical to live trees — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. Once you go faux, you may never go back. Along with convenient trees, you can also snag discounts on Christmas wreaths, garlands, ornaments and more holiday decor at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
From pre-lit Christmas trees to options that you can light and decorate DIY style with beautiful ornaments and holiday candles, shop the best savings on artificial Christmas trees and holiday decor during the Walmart Black Friday Deals event.
Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Artificial Christmas Trees
Costway 6Ft Artificial PVC Christmas Tree
For those who don't need all the bells and whistles, check out this option from Costway.
Costway 6ft Pre-Lit Premium Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree
Stop dreaming about a white Christmas and make it a reality with this snow-flocked tree.
Best Choice Products 7ft Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
The colorful twinkling lights on this artificial tree can play eight different light sequences.
Costway 5ft Snow Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree
The pinecones on this unlit Christmas tree add extra charm.
Seasonal LLC 7ft Valley Pine Pre-Lit Tree
With a height of 7 feet, this tree is tall enough to be a centerpiece in your living room without the hassle of squeezing through the front door.
Costway 9Ft Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Have a light show in your home with this tree touting 1,000 twinkling lights that can play 11 different patterns.
Costway Pre-Lit Fiber Optic 4Ft Artificial Tree
Skip the traditional Christmas lights and try out this modern fiber-optic light tree.
Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
One reviewer, 1sttimer, said, "Perfect size for my apartment but I have high ceilings. The tree has a nice full looking appearance. This was my first artificial tree and it was super easy to setup."
Gymax 6ft Pre-lit Pencil Snow Flocked Pencil Christmas Tree
Snow-flocked branches and warm white lights come together for a welcoming tree.
Costway 2 Ft Artificial Small Christmas Tree
Even the smallest apartments could fit this 2-foot tall Christmas tree.
Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Seasonal Decor
Juvale Rustic Christmas Tree Ornaments (6-Pack)
Go for a farmhouse chic style this Christmas with these rustic ornaments.
Mainstays Textured Wrap 3 Wick Happy Holly Days Candle
With notes of juniper, fir needles and balsam, this candle will make it smell like you have a freshly chopped tree inside the house.
Seasonal LLC Valley Pine 6ft Garland Pre-Lit
This festive garland would look gorgeous above the fireplace or along the stair banister.
The Pioneer Woman Round Hanging Sign
An old-fashioned truck with a cute dog inside makes this Happy Holidays sign all the sweeter.
Seasonal LLC Valley Pine 24" Wreath Pre-Lit
Add simple elegance to your door with this pre-lit, natural-looking wreath.
Holiday decor shopping doesn't have to end here! Check out more artificial Christmas tree deals at Balsam Hill, Amazon and Wayfair. For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
