Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Tons of Artificial Christmas Trees Up to 65% Off Today

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Christmas Trees Up to 65% Off
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:38 AM PST, November 24, 2023

Walmart is serving up Black Friday deals on artificial trees and seasonal decor.

It's the most wonderful time of year — for saving money on your holiday shopping, especially with Black Friday just around the corner. There's no need to wait until after Thanksgiving because Walmart is offering epic Black Friday savings sitewide, including deals on artificial Christmas trees and seasonal decor.

Shop Walmart's Deals on Christmas Trees

There's no shortage of beautiful Christmas trees at Walmart for the upcoming holiday season. One major advantage to choosing an artificial Christmas tree is that it offers ease of setup and maintenance, and many tree options at Walmart are pre-lit, eliminating the need for time-consuming light stringing. 

Today, the best artificial holiday trees look nearly identical to live trees — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. Once you go faux, you may never go back. Along with convenient trees, you can also snag discounts on Christmas wreaths, garlands, ornaments and more holiday decor at Walmart's Black Friday sale.

From pre-lit Christmas trees to options that you can light and decorate DIY style with beautiful ornaments and holiday candles, shop the best savings on artificial Christmas trees and holiday decor during the Walmart Black Friday Deals event.

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Artificial Christmas Trees

Costway 6Ft Artificial PVC Christmas Tree

Costway 6Ft Artificial PVC Christmas Tree
Walmart

Costway 6Ft Artificial PVC Christmas Tree

For those who don't need all the bells and whistles, check out this option from Costway.

$70 $41

Shop Now

Costway 6ft Pre-Lit Premium Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree

Costway 6ft Pre-Lit Premium Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree
Walmart

Costway 6ft Pre-Lit Premium Snow Flocked Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree

Stop dreaming about a white Christmas and make it a reality with this snow-flocked tree.

$219 $90

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 7ft Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

Best Choice Products 7ft Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
Walmart

Best Choice Products 7ft Pre-Lit Fiber Optic Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

The colorful twinkling lights on this artificial tree can play eight different light sequences. 

$190 $130

Shop Now

Costway 5ft Snow Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree

Costway 5ft Snow Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree
Walmart

Costway 5ft Snow Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree

The pinecones on this unlit Christmas tree add extra charm. 

$69 $46

Shop Now

Seasonal LLC 7ft Valley Pine Pre-Lit Tree

Seasonal LLC 7ft Valley Pine Pre-Lit Tree
Walmart

Seasonal LLC 7ft Valley Pine Pre-Lit Tree

With a height of 7 feet, this tree is tall enough to be a centerpiece in your living room without the hassle of squeezing through the front door.

$230 $100

Shop Now

Costway 9Ft Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Costway 9Ft Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Walmart

Costway 9Ft Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Have a light show in your home with this tree touting 1,000 twinkling lights that can play 11 different patterns. 

$499 $250

Shop Now

Costway Pre-Lit Fiber Optic 4Ft Artificial Tree

Costway Pre-Lit Fiber Optic 4Ft Artificial Tree
Walmart

Costway Pre-Lit Fiber Optic 4Ft Artificial Tree

Skip the traditional Christmas lights and try out this modern fiber-optic light tree.

$99 $37

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
Walmart

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

One reviewer, 1sttimer, said, "Perfect size for my apartment but I have high ceilings. The tree has a nice full looking appearance. This was my first artificial tree and it was super easy to setup."

$190 $130

Shop Now

Gymax 6ft Pre-lit Pencil Snow Flocked Pencil Christmas Tree

Gymax 6ft Pre-lit Pencil Snow Flocked Pencil Christmas Tree
Walmart

Gymax 6ft Pre-lit Pencil Snow Flocked Pencil Christmas Tree

Snow-flocked branches and warm white lights come together for a welcoming tree. 

$120 $67

Shop Now

Costway 2 Ft Artificial Small Christmas Tree

Costway 2 Ft Artificial Small Christmas Tree
Walmart

Costway 2 Ft Artificial Small Christmas Tree

Even the smallest apartments could fit this 2-foot tall Christmas tree.

$49 $20

Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Seasonal Decor

Juvale Rustic Christmas Tree Ornaments (6-Pack)

Juvale Rustic Christmas Tree Ornaments (6-Pack)
Walmart

Juvale Rustic Christmas Tree Ornaments (6-Pack)

Go for a farmhouse chic style this Christmas with these rustic ornaments. 

$33 $10

Shop Now

Mainstays Textured Wrap 3 Wick Happy Holly Days Candle

Mainstays Textured Wrap 3 Wick Happy Holly Days Candle
Walmart

Mainstays Textured Wrap 3 Wick Happy Holly Days Candle

With notes of juniper, fir needles and balsam, this candle will make it smell like you have a freshly chopped tree inside the house.

$7 $6

Shop Now

Seasonal LLC Valley Pine 6ft Garland Pre-Lit

Seasonal LLC Valley Pine 6ft Garland Pre-Lit
Walmart

Seasonal LLC Valley Pine 6ft Garland Pre-Lit

This festive garland would look gorgeous above the fireplace or along the stair banister.

$50 $45

Shop Now

The Pioneer Woman Round Hanging Sign

The Pioneer Woman Round Hanging Sign
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Round Hanging Sign

An old-fashioned truck with a cute dog inside makes this Happy Holidays sign all the sweeter. 

$17 $8

Shop Now

Seasonal LLC Valley Pine 24" Wreath Pre-Lit

Seasonal LLC Valley Pine 24" Wreath Pre-Lit
Walmart

Seasonal LLC Valley Pine 24" Wreath Pre-Lit

Add simple elegance to your door with this pre-lit, natural-looking wreath.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Holiday decor shopping doesn't have to end here! Check out more artificial Christmas tree deals at Balsam Hill, Amazon and WayfairFor more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

