Artificial Christmas trees are deeply discounted at Amazon ahead of the holidays.
If you're already counting down the days to Christmas, Amazon is having a huge sale on artificial Christmas trees ahead of Black Friday. Artificial Christmas trees offer so much ease in terms of setup and cleanup. Today, the best of them look nearly identical to live trees — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. Once you go faux, you may never go back.
Now's the perfect time to save on holiday home decor as Amazon is offering incredible Black Friday deals on Christmas trees along with wreaths, garlands, Christmas lights and ornaments. You can save up to 60% on artificial Christmas trees from popular brands like National Tree Company and Fraser Hill Farm.
Whether you’re looking for a full and pre-lit tree to be the centerpiece for your living room or want a small accent tree for your entryway, Amazon has deals on artificial Christmas trees in every size and budget. You’ll find discounts on natural-looking spruces and firs, along with a few colorful options if you prefer something less traditional. These trees create stunning displays you'll be proud to show off.
Ahead, shop the best artificial Christmas trees on sale at Amazon ahead of the holidays.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft
This Dunhill Fir Full Pre-Lit Artificial Green Christmas Tree is 7.5 feet tall with a 59 inch base diameter. Featuring hundreds of individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches, this tree is designed to look and feel lifelike.
Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft
If you're looking for the perfect centerpiece to set your decor apart this holiday season, consider investing in this elegant Aspen Fir tree from Amazon.
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 ft
Go big with a pre-lit tree standing 9 feet tall. With 4,026 individually crafted branch tips, this full bodied tree is as charming as the real thing. Plus, the 900 long-lasting LED lights let you choose between solid white and multi-color.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Medium Christmas Tree, 4 ft
For those who prefer multicolor tree lights, the branches of this mini Kincaid Spruce shape easily for holiday setup.
Puleo International Pre-Lit Flocked Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 ft
This elegant flocked Christmas tree perfectly captures the ambiance of the wintry forests in your home.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree, 4 ft
This tree's 100 white lights remain lit even when a bulb goes out. The lights are strung on the tree before packaging, offering an easier, more convenient set up.
Fraser Hill Farm Slim Snowy Christmas Tree, 6.5 ft
The 39-inch slim diameter is great for small spaces, apartments, or as your second, third, or fourth tree!
National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, White, 7 ft
For a less traditional tree, the all-white option serves as a blank canvas for your collection of Christmas decorations to shine.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Rowan Pencil Slim Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft
Setting up this colorful pre-lit tree is a breeze, thanks to its hinged branches. Adorned with 350 multi-colored lights, it's the perfect dazzling accent to elevate your holiday decor.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: