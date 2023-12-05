Get gifting with BaubleBar's sale on best-selling jewelry, ornaments, blankets and more.
The most wonderful time of the year is finally here, and with so much festive spirit in the air, there's no better time than now to go gift shopping. If you're feeling stumped on gift ideas, BaubleBar has you covered with new unbelievably cute Christmas ornaments and jewelry — all of which are on sale right now.
From stocking stuffers to personalized presents, everything on BaubleBar's site is 20% off. You can even save 50% on the brand's exclusive collection of Christmas and Hanukkah earrings.
Shop BaubleBar's Holiday Gifts
It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion and accessories in the world. So whenever Hollywood's top stars opt for a more affordable brand, we know it's worth our attention. That's the case with BaubleBar — the stylish jewelry, accessory and lifestyle brand behind top celeb-loved products like Julia Roberts' rings and Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween earrings.
If you're looking to add a more festive touch to your growing jewelry collection, let us introduce you to the brand's beloved 2023 Holiday Collection. With everything from Santa studs to merry and bright Christmas light earrings, the new collection also includes brand new holiday-themed Disney gifts that are especially stylish.
Below, we've culled together our favorite styles from BaubleBar's Christmas collection to help you and your loved ones accessorize for the holiday season.
BaubleBar Christmas Jewelry
Merry And Bright Earring Set
Complete with three pairs of tiny, colorful Christmas lights, these earrings look adorable stacked together or split apart.
Let There Be Light Earring Set
This subtly spirited set includes both crawler earrings and a cuff in the shape of adorable little Christmas string lights. Trim the tree (and your ears) with these inventive pieces.
Boughs Of Holly Earrings
Pair these wreath earrings with your favorite Christmas sweater for a style that's sure to bring holiday cheer.
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Earrings
Break out the cookies and milk, you're ready for Saint Nick's arrival with these fun and festive statement earrings that feature crystal encrusted accents for a spirited sparkle.
BaubleBar Ornaments
Enjoy 20% off BaubleBar's custom gifts. These deals are only around for a limited time, so be sure to save on ornaments, blankets, phone cases and personalized jewelry before it's too late.
Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.
Home Sweet Home Custom Ornament
Customize this Gingerbread house with your name or initials and use it as a ornament, gift tag, table setting, stocking label, and more.
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..
That's A Wrap Custom Ornament
Available in three different color prints, this ornament makes the perfect gift to newlyweds, new homeowners, etc.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
