The Best Gifts from Madewell Are on Sale Now: Save on Gift Ideas for Women, Starting at Only $6

Madewell Gifts
Updated: 4:28 PM PST, December 4, 2023

Get great deals on gifts for all the women on your list at Madewell's sale this week.

Madewell is known for its minimalist-chic women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and casual workwear. Whether your closet is in need of cozy knit sweaters, a comfy coat or a new pair of trendy boots that go with everything, the Madewell Holiday Gift Sale is filled with wardrobe staples you'll want to wear every day. 

With hundreds of styles to choose from, there’s a lot to scroll through. So to help you find the best holiday gifts, we've rounded up ten can't-miss deals from the Madewell sale event below.

Modular Quilted Crop Puffer Jacket

Modular Quilted Crop Puffer Jacket
Madewell

Modular Quilted Crop Puffer Jacket

With a detachable hood, zip-off sleeves, two-way zip-front and cropped bungee hem, the possibilities are endless with this lightweight puffer jacket.

$228 $190

Shop Now

The Zip-Top Essential Tote

The Zip-Top Essential Tote
Madewell

The Zip-Top Essential Tote

With a slip pocket in front and a zippered top, this tote is perfectly sized to hold your laptop, water bottle, phone, wallet and keys.

$198 $129

Shop Now

Court Sneakers in White Leather

Court Sneakers in White Leather
Madewell

Court Sneakers in White Leather

Madewell's newest sneakers are meant to go with everything. Like perfect little pillows for your feet, they are made with ultra-cushy MWL Cloudlift insoles.

$98 $65

Shop Now

Chunky Small Hoop Earrings

Chunky Small Hoop Earrings
Madewell

Chunky Small Hoop Earrings

For a perfect stocking stuffer, gift these mini hoop earrings to upgrade anyone's look.

$22 $15

Shop Now

Corduroy Twill Oversized Shirt-Jacket

Corduroy Twill Oversized Shirt-Jacket
Madewell

Corduroy Twill Oversized Shirt-Jacket

Add a little texture to any look with this easy-to-throw-on superoversized shacket.

$118 $72

Shop Now

Mini Glass Candle

Mini Glass Candle
Madewell

Mini Glass Candle

Choose from three warm scents that will create instant atmosphere in your loved one's home.

$18 $10

Shop Now

The Vernon Loafer

The Vernon Loafer
Madewell

The Vernon Loafer

From quality to color and design, these leather loafers with a little added shine and texture will quickly become a go-to in your shoe collection.

$158 $75

Shop Now

The Zip-Top Transport Crossbody

The Zip-Top Transport Crossbody
Madewell

The Zip-Top Transport Crossbody

Small but surprisingly roomy, the leather crossbody has a detachable shoulder strap, top handles and two inside pockets to carry all your essentials.

$158 $109

Shop Now

Metal Ribbon Statement Earring

Metal Ribbon Statement Earring
Madewell

Metal Ribbon Statement Earring

These statement stud earrings will be a cool, twisty addition to their holiday looks this season.

$34 $22

Shop Now

Wool-Blend Knit Beanie

Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
Madewell

Wool-Blend Knit Beanie

Celebrate cuffing season in this supersoft beanie with a chunky rib-knit pattern.

$40 $22

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

