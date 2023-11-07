Gifts

25 Thoughtful Christmas Gift Ideas for Moms That She'll Absolutely Love

Christmas Gifts
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 10:51 AM PST, November 7, 2023

Show her just how much she means to you with these lovely gifts for moms of all kinds.

The holiday gift-giving season is upon us and finding the perfect Christmas gifts for mom is no easy task — but it's not impossible. Of all the most important gift recipients on your list, getting a gift for Mom is likely a top priority. And why not treat Mom? Considering mothers do so much for us year-round, she deserves to feel special, loved, and appreciated on any occasion.

When it comes to gifts for moms, there are a lot of options to ensure you select something more thoughtful than a gift card. Whether you opt for something practical or sentimental like a sparkling piece of jewelry or an impressive flower bouquet, you really can't go wrong. 

If you have a busy mom who runs on coffee and would be delighted by a caffeinated Advent calendar, a beauty-loving mom who enjoys luxury skincare, or she's a wine connoisseur who appreciates her glass at the perfect temperature, we've curated a list of thoughtful and unique gifts for mothers of all kinds. 

Below, shop the best gift ideas for mom in 2023 that will make you her favorite kid.

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

These pajamas — once selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things — are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$195 $137

WITH CODE ETONLINE

Shop Now

Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo

Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo
Tatcha

Tatcha Day & Night Moisture Duo

Give the gift of Tatcha's two award-winning moisturizers. In the morning, plump and hydrate with Dewy Skin Cream that layers beautifully under makeup. At night, visibly calm and strengthen the skin barrier with Indigo Overnight Repair.

UGG Tasman Slipper

UGG Tasman Slipper
Amazon

UGG Tasman Slipper

With super soft sheepskin lining, these wear-anywhere slippers are perfect for lounging around the house or walking around town during cozy season.

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer
Amazon

Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer

Filled with coffee and cocoa, this warm and wonderfully delicious countdown helps you brew holiday magic all month long. 

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
Amazon

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box

Never worry about how to heat up lunch with this hand-held electric lunchbox that makes leftovers good as new.

$40 $32

Shop Now

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

The perfect gift for the wine-loving mom, this wine glass chiller is great for the nights she may be hosting a happy hour, preparing dinner or if she's simply a slow drinker.

Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller

Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller
Yeti

Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller

There’s no better way to enjoy holiday spirits than with YETI’s newest take-anywhere wine chiller. The double-wall vacuum insulation locks in the perfect temperature.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equal parts reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $87

Shop Now

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set
Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Radiant Skin Set

Find Kate Somerville's beloved ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment in this gift set. The brand promises a "fresh-from-the-clinic complexion" after use. The set also comes with a Goat Milk Cleanser and +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Cream.

$175 $123

Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Amazon

Theragun Mini

Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.

Free People Balsam Fir Candle

Free People Balsam Fir Candle
Free People

Free People Balsam Fir Candle

This festive candle will add warmth to her holiday. It has two wicks and notes of sweet balsam, fir needles and velvet musk.

Tecovas The Annie by Kristopher Brock

Tecovas The Annie by Kristopher Brock
Tecovas

Tecovas The Annie by Kristopher Brock

If she's a country music fan or a country gal at heart, she'll be wowed by these stunning, limited-edition Tecovas cowboy boots made in collaboration with designer Kristopher Brock. These boots have a beautiful floral inlay.

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Walmart

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle

The artisan-styled gooseneck kettle from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line looks and performs like the expensive models on the market, but at a fraction of the cost.

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription
BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox The NYBG Subscription

This is such a fun bouquet subscription from BloomsyBox. She can receive bouquets inspired by the New York Botanical Garden monthly for $100 or less, depending on how many months you sign up for. 

L*Space Hygge Coat

L*Space Hygge Coat
L*Space

L*Space Hygge Coat

This coat's name says it all: She can embrace the hygge lifestyle by cozying up in this midi-length jacket. It has a neutral plaid print and comes in sizes XS/S and M/L.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
Dyson

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

This special-edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is in blue blush, but other colors are available as well. It comes with a matching Dyson-designed presentation case and an exclusive brush and comb.

Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set

Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set
Sephora

Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set

Spoil her with this gift set from Dior, which includes a Dior Addict Lip Glow in 001 Pink, Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in 001 Pink, Capture Totale Le Sérum and Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet perfume.

Brightland The Mini Artist Series

Brightland The Mini Artist Series
Brightland

Brightland The Mini Artist Series

This high-quality olive oil set in bottles with special, artist-designed labels is pretty enough to display on the kitchen counter.

Stanley 40 oz. The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

Stanley 40 oz. The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
Stanley

Stanley 40 oz. The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

Get her a cult-favorite Stanley cup. She won't have to refill this ideal car companion as often, thanks to its 40-ounce size.

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker

Kickstart her wake-up routine with Bodum's iconic French press that quickly and effectively makes delicious coffee.

$27 $20

Shop Now

StackedSkincare Ice Roller and Face Massager

StackedSkincare Ice Roller and Face Massager
StackedSkincare

StackedSkincare Ice Roller and Face Massager

This ice roller reduces the appearance of under-eye bags, visibly lifts and sculpts natural facial contours, and soothes even the most sensitive skin.

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat

After a hard day of work or play, she can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.

$60 $48

with coupon

Shop Now

FluffCo Luxury Hotel Robe

FluffCo Luxury Hotel Robe
FluffCo

FluffCo Luxury Hotel Robe

This robe is a must-have for anyone who appreciates comfort with its plush interior lining, microfiber cotton exterior, and tasteful grey piping.

Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black

Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black
Bluebella

Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black

These best-selling satin pajamas are perfect for lounging in style. They're available in sizes XS to 6X.

Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set

Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set
Nordstrom

Osea Bestsellers Discovery Set

Gift the next best thing to a relaxing day in Malibu with Osea's ocean-inspired skincare. This set includes an Undaria Algae Body Oil, an Ocean Cleanser, a Hyaluronic Sea Serum and a Seabiotic Water Cream.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list. Also, don't miss our shopping guide full of excellent gifts for the new mom in your life.

