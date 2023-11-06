Paws up, pet lovers. Need some ideas for all the furry friends and their caretakers in your life? The holidays are right around the corner, and it’s time to sift through tons of fun dog and cat goodies for all those four-legged family members. From interactive toys to keep pets engaged to cozy beds and car seats, there’s plenty in this list of the best gifts for pets and pet parents to get any tails wagging.

We’ve curated an assortment of goodies for all your pets, with options that can fit any budget. Looking for a high-tech pet camera to check in on your pup during the day? Or maybe a robotic mouse that’ll undoubtedly make less of a mess than if your cat found a real one, or a deluxe scratching post that your cat may actually prefer over the cardboard box it came in? We’ve rounded up our best selections, including plush beds that promise snuggly dreams and make your pets feel like kings in their own domain.

Whether you’re new to the world of pet ownership or you’re a seasoned owner seeking fresh ideas, we've curated a collection of great gifts for pets and pet parents. Sprinkle a little extra joy into those lucky pets and their owners’ lives with these fun gift options.

The Best Gifts for Pets and Pet Parents

Snoozer Lookout Pet Car Seat Amazon Snoozer Lookout Pet Car Seat This plush booster dog car seat is soft, cozy, and safe for transporting pets back and forth while helping them to see out of the window. They'll love being able to see what's going on outside of the car while going out for a ride. $92 $78 Shop Now

Springer Dog Water Bottle Amazon Springer Dog Water Bottle Make sure their pets have water anywhere they go, from their seat in the car to out and about and exploring. It's perfect for giving to your giftee to keep in the car for when there are particularly parched pets. $25 Shop Now

Petlibro Interactive Cat Toy Amazon Petlibro Interactive Cat Toy Cats will love chasing after this robotic mouse that moves all on its own. It has two speed settings, a built-in obstacle sensor and is rechargeable for long-term play sessions. $30 $28 Shop Now

DogBaby Pet Calming Bed Amazon DogBaby Pet Calming Bed Any pet will enjoy cuddling up in this oversized bed made of synthetic plush fur, and pet parents will love it for its non-slip and waterproof bottom in case of accidents. $46 Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Give the gift of a cleaner home and less pet fur on your favorite pet parents' furniture, bedsheets, and car with this easy-to-use tool. Roll it back and forth so its extra sticky insides pick up every single strand, trapping fur and lint inside the reservoir. $25 Shop Now

SodaPup Bones Lick Mat Feeder Amazon SodaPup Bones Lick Mat Feeder Give pets who scarf down their food a little too quickly a slow feeder lick mat. Spread peanut butter across the surface for a fun treat or put the pups' food on this mat to encourage them to slow down for a healthier way to eat. $20 $15 Shop Now

KADTC Dog Puzzle Toy Amazon KADTC Dog Puzzle Toy Give a furry friend a fun brain teaser to play with. This one has plenty of compartments to hide food, treats, or other fun things to play with, and they'll learn a little in the process, too. $34 Shop Now

Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box Barkbox Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box For a pet parent or your furry friend, BarkBox is a dog toy subscription box with fun monthly themed collections like Stranger Things, Italy and Jurassic Park. Each box holds more than $40 worth of toys and treats with two innovative toys, two all-natural bags of treats, and a chew. Starting at $35 Shop Now

