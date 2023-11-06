Gifts

The 15 Best Gifts for Pets and Pet Parents for a Pawsitively Great Holiday

Woman with dog
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 12:48 PM PST, November 6, 2023

Find the best gifts for pets and pet parents, from brain-training puzzle toys to secure pet cameras and comfy beds.

Paws up, pet lovers. Need some ideas for all the furry friends and their caretakers in your life? The holidays are right around the corner, and it’s time to sift through tons of fun dog and cat goodies for all those four-legged family members. From interactive toys to keep pets engaged to cozy beds and car seats, there’s plenty in this list of the best gifts for pets and pet parents to get any tails wagging.

We’ve curated an assortment of goodies for all your pets, with options that can fit any budget. Looking for a high-tech pet camera to check in on your pup during the day? Or maybe a robotic mouse that’ll undoubtedly make less of a mess than if your cat found a real one, or a deluxe scratching post that your cat may actually prefer over the cardboard box it came in? We’ve rounded up our best selections, including plush beds that promise snuggly dreams and make your pets feel like kings in their own domain.

Whether you’re new to the world of pet ownership or you’re a seasoned owner seeking fresh ideas, we've curated a collection of great gifts for pets and pet parents. Sprinkle a little extra joy into those lucky pets and their owners’ lives with these fun gift options. 

The Best Gifts for Pets and Pet Parents

Skylety 7-Piece Woodland Friends Squeaky Toys

Skylety 7-Piece Woodland Friends Squeaky Toys
Amazon

Skylety 7-Piece Woodland Friends Squeaky Toys

Dogs love to chew, so give them the gift of woodland animals to gnaw on to their heart's content, with a plush treehouse for your fur baby to dig around for them in and store the rest.

Snoozer Lookout Pet Car Seat

Snoozer Lookout Pet Car Seat
Amazon

Snoozer Lookout Pet Car Seat

This plush booster dog car seat is soft, cozy, and safe for transporting pets back and forth while helping them to see out of the window. They'll love being able to see what's going on outside of the car while going out for a ride. 

$92 $78

Shop Now

Springer Dog Water Bottle

Springer Dog Water Bottle
Amazon

Springer Dog Water Bottle

Make sure their pets have water anywhere they go, from their seat in the car to out and about and exploring. It's perfect for giving to your giftee to keep in the car for when there are particularly parched pets. 

Petlibro Interactive Cat Toy

Petlibro Interactive Cat Toy
Amazon

Petlibro Interactive Cat Toy

Cats will love chasing after this robotic mouse that moves all on its own. It has two speed settings, a built-in obstacle sensor and is rechargeable for long-term play sessions. 

$30 $28

Shop Now

DogBaby Pet Calming Bed

DogBaby Pet Calming Bed
Amazon

DogBaby Pet Calming Bed

Any pet will enjoy cuddling up in this oversized bed made of synthetic plush fur, and pet parents will love it for its non-slip and waterproof bottom in case of accidents. 

Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera

Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera
Amazon

Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera

Pet parents will appreciate this 2-way HD all-in-one pet monitor, which lets them check in on and speak with their companions from anywhere with 1080p HD video, night video, and an included laser toy. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

Yeti Boomer 8 Dog Bowl

Yeti Boomer 8 Dog Bowl
Amazon

Yeti Boomer 8 Dog Bowl

These 64-ounce stainless steel Yeti dog bowls come in 14 colors.

Wild One Nylon Adjustable Length Leash and Poop Bag Carrier Set

Wild One Nylon Adjustable Length Leash and Poop Bag Carrier Set
Amazon

Wild One Nylon Adjustable Length Leash and Poop Bag Carrier Set

For the dog lover, this Wild One leash and poop bag carrier set is equally adorable and functional.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Give the gift of a cleaner home and less pet fur on your favorite pet parents' furniture, bedsheets, and car with this easy-to-use tool. Roll it back and forth so its extra sticky insides pick up every single  strand, trapping fur and lint inside the reservoir. 

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. 

$124 $89 at Walmart

Shop Now

$124 $89 at Amazon

Shop Now

Kanai Dog Travel Bag with Pet Supplies

Kanai Dog Travel Bag with Pet Supplies
Amazon

Kanai Dog Travel Bag with Pet Supplies

They'll love this full-featured bag that can transport all the pet supplies anyone needs. While it's billed as a dog travel bag, it has plenty of compartments and space for useful items any pet needs for an overnight stay, vet visit or car trip. 

$40 $30

Shop Now

Feandrea WoodyWonders Cat Tree, Modern Cat Tower

Feandrea WoodyWonders Cat Tree, Modern Cat Tower
Amazon

Feandrea WoodyWonders Cat Tree, Modern Cat Tower

It's finally time for a cat tower that suits their — or, let's face it, the cat's — modern sensibilities. 

$110 $86

Shop Now

SodaPup Bones Lick Mat Feeder

SodaPup Bones Lick Mat Feeder
Amazon

SodaPup Bones Lick Mat Feeder

Give pets who scarf down their food a little too quickly a slow feeder lick mat. Spread peanut butter across the surface for a fun treat or put the pups' food on this mat to encourage them to slow down for a healthier way to eat. 

$20 $15

Shop Now

KADTC Dog Puzzle Toy

KADTC Dog Puzzle Toy
Amazon

KADTC Dog Puzzle Toy

Give a furry friend a fun brain teaser to play with. This one has plenty of compartments to hide food, treats, or other fun things to play with, and they'll learn a little in the process, too. 

Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box

Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box
Barkbox

Barkbox Monthly Subscription Box

For a pet parent or your furry friend, BarkBox is a dog toy subscription box with fun monthly themed collections like Stranger Things, Italy and Jurassic Park. Each box holds more than $40 worth of toys and treats with two innovative toys, two all-natural bags of treats, and a chew. 

Starting at $35

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list. 

