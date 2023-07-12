Woof woof! Meow meow! That's your best bud telling you there's only one day left to score deals during Amazon Prime Day and there are huge discounts on everything you need for your pets. Celebrate your furry friends, because they deserve it, and show them some love with new pet supplies — with up to 60% off pet products during Prime Day 2023.

With a massive array of deals on fun toys, their favorite treats, cameras to keep an eye on them while you're away and other pet essentials, there's something perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds, rabbits and lots of other pets as well. Whether you're shopping for an upgraded litter box, a toy to keep your cat occupied (even though we know they'll love the box most), a cozy bed for your pet pig, a new enclosure for your iguana or a new stuffed animal for your dog to tear up immediately, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.

Shop Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals

Warm weather is upon us, in addition to keeping them cool, pet parents may be worried about tick and flea season heading our way. Thankfully, Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment is currently part of Amazon's Prime Day deals to keep your pets safe during the summer months.

Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best Prime Day deals on the best pet supplies. Just be sure to secure these amazing deals before Prime Day ends at midnight.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $20 Shop Now

Yiruka Jumbo Dog Bed Amazon Yiruka Jumbo Dog Bed After a nice run in the backyard, dogs can be stinky, which makes this machine washable dog bed that comes in a variety of sizes a great choice. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, many pet parents are satisfied with this purchase. $100 $80 Shop Now

Wopet 6L Automatic Pet Feeder Amazon Wopet 6L Automatic Pet Feeder The pet parent who is always on the go can now schedule up to 15 meals for your cats and dogs from anywhere using your smartphone. With a capacity of 6 liters, your pets can enjoy their favorite meals while you're out of the house. $110 $68 Shop Now

Petlibro Cat Water Fountain Amazon Petlibro Cat Water Fountain Keep your favorite feline hydrated with this water fountain featuring a quadruple filtration system with activated carbon to remove any bad taste and odors. $30 $20 Shop Now

Bonve Pet Nail Grinder Amazon Bonve Pet Nail Grinder Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grinding tool. For pets that are fearful of nail clippers, this is a wonderful alternative. $36 $20 Shop Now

Meegeem Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box Amazon Meegeem Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box Save some time and effort by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. You can even pair it to a smartphone app to get notifications about when litter is running low or when the waste needs to be emptied. $700 $419 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Furbo 360° Dog Camera Amazon Furbo 360° Dog Camera The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app. To avoid home emergencies and accidents, Furbo can also send alerts when your dog is barking. $210 $145 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

