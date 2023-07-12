Shop

Woof woof! Meow meow! That's your best bud telling you there's only one day left to score deals during Amazon Prime Day and there are huge discounts on everything you need for your pets. Celebrate your furry friends, because they deserve it, and show them some love with new pet supplies — with up to 60% off pet products during Prime Day 2023. 

With a massive array of deals on fun toys, their favorite treats, cameras to keep an eye on them while you're away and other pet essentials, there's something perfect for your dogs, cats, fish, birds, rabbits and lots of other pets as well. Whether you're shopping for an upgraded litter box, a toy to keep your cat occupied (even though we know they'll love the box most), a cozy bed for your pet pig, a new enclosure for your iguana or a new stuffed animal for your dog to tear up immediately, Amazon has a deal for all kinds of pet owners.

Shop Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals

Warm weather is upon us, in addition to keeping them cool, pet parents may be worried about tick and flea season heading our way. Thankfully, Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment is currently part of Amazon's Prime Day deals to keep your pets safe during the summer months. 

Whether you need some pet shopping inspo or you're prepping your home for your first puppy, ET has gathered a round-up of some of the best Prime Day deals on the best pet supplies. Just be sure to secure these amazing deals before Prime Day ends at midnight.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32$20
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats
Amazon
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment

The weather is warming up, which means it's time to make sure your pet is protected from fleas and ticks.

$50$27
$105$63
Yiruka Jumbo Dog Bed
Yiruka Jumbo Dog Bed
Amazon
Yiruka Jumbo Dog Bed

After a nice run in the backyard, dogs can be stinky, which makes this machine washable dog bed that comes in a variety of sizes a great choice. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, many pet parents are satisfied with this purchase. 

$100$80
Wopet 6L Automatic Pet Feeder
WOPET 6L Automatic Pet Feeder
Amazon
Wopet 6L Automatic Pet Feeder

The pet parent who is always on the go can now schedule up to 15 meals for your cats and dogs from anywhere using your smartphone. With a capacity of 6 liters, your pets can enjoy their favorite meals while you're out of the house. 

$110$68
Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl
Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl
Amazon
Petkit Raised Dog or Cat Food Bowl

Reduce the strain on your cat or dog's neck with these modern and sleek raised food bowls. The stainless steel bowls are removable and dishwasher safe for easy clean up. 

$26$19
Shavi Small Dog or Cat Sofa
Shavi Small Dog or Cat Sofa
Amazon
Shavi Small Dog or Cat Sofa

Yes, your small-sized pet does need a couch of their very own. 

$80$64
Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock
Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock
Amazon
Fukumaru Wall Mounted Cat Hammock

This wall mounted hammock will become your cat's new favorite spot to lounge. 

$33$24
Erbine AirTag Dog Collar
Erbine Airtag Dog Collar
Amazon
Erbine AirTag Dog Collar

Have peace of mind with this dog collar that fits an Apple AirTag so you'll always know where Fido is even if he escapes the yard or gets loose from the leash. 

$12$10
$29
Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera
Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera
Amazon
Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera

Keep an eye on your dogs or cats while you're at work with this pet camera. Plus, you can reward them with a treat or two from this same system (which has a 2-way audio setup).

$149$80
Petlibro Cat Water Fountain
Petlibro Cat Water Fountain
Amazon
Petlibro Cat Water Fountain

Keep your favorite feline hydrated with this water fountain featuring a quadruple filtration system with activated carbon to remove any bad taste and odors.

$30$20
Peteast Dog Splash Pad 67"
Peteast Dog Splash Pad 67"
Amazon
Peteast Dog Splash Pad 67"

You can't be the only one to have some fun at the pool this summer. Treat your dogs to this sprinkler pad to keep them cool and entertained for hours this summer.

$33$19
Bonve Pet Nail Grinder
Bonve Pet Nail Grinder
Amazon
Bonve Pet Nail Grinder

Keep your dog and cat's nails from becoming overgrown with the help of this handy Bonve grinding tool. For pets that are fearful of nail clippers, this is a wonderful alternative.

$36$20
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Squirrel Dog Toy
Outward Hound Squeaky Squirrel Dog Toy
Amazon
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Squirrel Dog Toy

What dog wouldn't love a squeaky squirrel toy (let alone six of them in a fun hide-and-squeak-style puzzle game)?

$30$14
MalsiPree Portable Dog Water Bottle
MalsiPree Portable Dog Water Bottle
Amazon
MalsiPree Portable Dog Water Bottle

Take to the trails with your dogs thanks to this leak-proof water dispenser and drinking feeder.

$33$14
Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower
Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower
Amazon
Tscomon 31.5" Cat Tree Cat Tower

This adorable cat tree provides the perfect space for your cat to relax, play and climb.

$67$34
Meegeem Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Meegeem Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Amazon
Meegeem Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Save some time and effort by upgrading to this self-cleaning cat litter box. You can even pair it to a smartphone app to get notifications about when litter is running low or when the waste needs to be emptied. 

$700$419
WITH COUPON
Malier Dog Life Jacket
Dog Life Jacket
Amazon
Malier Dog Life Jacket

Keep your furry friend safe (and cute) this summer with a dog life jacket.

$22$18
Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats Shrimpy Shrimp Flavor
Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats Shrimpy Shrimp Flavor
Amazon
Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats Shrimpy Shrimp Flavor

Make your kitty's day with their favorite cat treats.

$8$6
Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats
Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats
Amazon
Purina Beggin' Strips With Real Meat Dog Treats

Your dog is begging for you to put these Purina Beggin' Strips in your cart. 

$21$16
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Amazon
Furbo 360° Dog Camera

The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app. To avoid home emergencies and accidents, Furbo can also send alerts when your dog is barking. 

$210$145
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
Amazon
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed

The doughnut-shape of this dog bed can help your pup feel more secure. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

$35$25

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

