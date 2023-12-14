These thoughtful gifts for less than $50 won't bust your holiday shopping budget.
As Christmas draws near, skillfully navigating the stressful gift-buying rush can really work wonders for what is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. While you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be checking your budget and thinking through ways to make every dollar stretch this holiday season.
From stocking stuffers to gifts for under the tree that won't break the bank, there are affordable gifts for him, for her, and for every hard-to-please person on your shopping list. Whether they're for home cooks, jet-setters, beauty lovers or fitness fanatics, gifts don't have to cost an arm and a leg to make a good impression.
To help you tackle your holiday gift list as the shopping frenzy sinks in, we gathered together the best gifts under $50 that are both affordable and thoughtful. Below, shop the best gifts ideas in every category from home to tech, fashion and beauty.
Best Beauty Gifts Under $50
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
Gift them this travel-size set in Sol de Janeiro's addictive scent. It comes with a Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist.
Gucci Mini Gorgeous Gardenia and Gorgeous Magnolia Perfume Set
Delight their senses with this perfume gift set featuring Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum and Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau de Parfum.
Laneige Besties Set
Talk about skincare gifting goals! The Laneige Besties Kit includes the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Serum, Cleansing Foam, Water Sleeping Mask and best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask.
Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)
The colder seasons are notorious for drying out skin, hands and lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.
Kosas Mini Most Wanted Nude Lipstick Set
This trio of Kosas’ most popular shades of lipsticks makes a great gift itself or can be three perfect stocking stuffers. They are loaded with nourishing butters and botanical oils to ensure your pout doesn't dry out with extended wear.
Best Tech Gifts Under $50
Apple AirTag
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
The Sony WH-CH520 headphones are lightweight and feature soft earpads so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts all day long.
JBL Clip 3
The JBL Clip 3 takes portability to the next level with a convenient clip. Simply clip this Bluetooth speaker onto your bag or your belt loop and you're ready to take your music or favorite audiobook on the go.
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines.
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
This small but mighty portable charger can deliver up to three and a half iPhone charges.
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JBL's best-selling headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world. What makes it even better, only 5 minutes of charging gets you 2 hours of listening!
Best Food and Cookware Gifts Under $50
Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook
Yellowstone character and real-life chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau's passion for Cajun cuisine is evident in his new cookbook full of Southern favorites such as fluffy biscuits, authentic gumbo and Cajun dirty rice.
Tabletop Indoor Electric S'mores Maker
Bring the campfire tradition right into the comfort of their home. This home s'mores maker gives you all the equipment to make perfectly roasted s'mores every time.
Mike's Hot Honey Original & Extra Hot Combo
Elevate their meals with the perfect balance of sweetness and heat. Mike's Hot Honey is a sweet-heat combo of honey infused with chili peppers that adds the perfect kick to all their favorite foods.
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder
Form home chefs, cast iron skillets are the versatile workhorses of any kitchen. Use Lodge's 12" cast iron skillet in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over a campfire.
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
This cold brew coffee maker by Takeya is a versatile coffee-making system. Unlike French presses, Takeya's coffee maker infuses the ground coffee flavors into the water in the canister. The fine-mesh coffee filter just keeps your coffee grounds from getting into the canister. Because it can tolerate high temperatures, you can also use it to brew a hot batch of coffee on those days that you just want a break from the cold brew.
Best Fashion Gifts Under $50
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
This TikTok-approved belt bag is perfect for anyone on the go. It keeps essentials such as keys, wallet, passport, plane ticket and phone handy.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie's famous crossover flare legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Thanks to this vest's collared neck and full zip closure, you'll stay warm, and it's the perfect layering piece for cooler days.
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
These stylish, stretchy pants by The Gym People have pockets for your essentials and come in over 40 different colors.
Mejuri Tube Huggie Hoops
Made of durable gold vermeil, these delicate hoops will elevate any outfit.
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Designed for comfort, these essential sleep pants are made with a modal Stretch blend for a luxurious feel.
More Gifts Under $50
Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fireplace
Bring the bonfire indoors with this little fire-starter. They won't have to worry about smoke with this clean-burning fireplace.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, she can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Candle
Sultry and rich, this candle combines hinoki wood, jasmine and cardamom to create an intoxicating fragrance in their home.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility.
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for their hands.
