As Christmas draws near, skillfully navigating the stressful gift-buying rush can really work wonders for what is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. While you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be checking your budget and thinking through ways to make every dollar stretch this holiday season.

From stocking stuffers to gifts for under the tree that won't break the bank, there are affordable gifts for him, for her, and for every hard-to-please person on your shopping list. Whether they're for home cooks, jet-setters, beauty lovers or fitness fanatics, gifts don't have to cost an arm and a leg to make a good impression.

To help you tackle your holiday gift list as the shopping frenzy sinks in, we gathered together the best gifts under $50 that are both affordable and thoughtful. Below, shop the best gifts ideas in every category from home to tech, fashion and beauty.

Best Beauty Gifts Under $50

Laneige Besties Set Amazon Laneige Besties Set Talk about skincare gifting goals! The Laneige Besties Kit includes the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Serum, Cleansing Foam, Water Sleeping Mask and best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask. $35 Shop Now

Best Tech Gifts Under $50

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 $27 Shop Now

JBL Clip 3 Amazon JBL Clip 3 The JBL Clip 3 takes portability to the next level with a convenient clip. Simply clip this Bluetooth speaker onto your bag or your belt loop and you're ready to take your music or favorite audiobook on the go. $50 $40 Shop Now

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines. $50 $23 Shop Now

Best Food and Cookware Gifts Under $50

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker This cold brew coffee maker by Takeya is a versatile coffee-making system. Unlike French presses, Takeya's coffee maker infuses the ground coffee flavors into the water in the canister. The fine-mesh coffee filter just keeps your coffee grounds from getting into the canister. Because it can tolerate high temperatures, you can also use it to brew a hot batch of coffee on those days that you just want a break from the cold brew. $28 $23 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Fashion Gifts Under $50

More Gifts Under $50

