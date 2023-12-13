Give the gift of self care with soothing gifts from Herbivore Botanicals, UGG, Theragun and more.
As much as we love the holiday season, it can be incredibly stressful. Between planning elaborate dinners with family and friends, hunting down the perfect gifts, traveling to see loved ones and spending money on all of the above, it's easy to feel overwhelmed during the festive fanfare.
If you or a loved one need some help taking time for yourselves and unwinding this season, we've found relaxing gifts for everyone on your list. Whether you're shopping for the college student overwhelmed by exams, parents in serious need of some "me" time or the workaholic who never takes a break, these products will help transform their bed, bath and even their body into a tranquil environment.
For the borderline insomniac, weighted blankets and soothing sheet spray are the way to go. For the working professional who's always slouched over the computer screen, a massage gun or shiatsu neck massager is sure to relieve some tension. And for those who never buy themselves anything nice, treat them to luxury candles and relaxing shower oils.
Here, we've rounded up the most relaxing gifts to give in 2023 to make your holiday shopping as carefree as possible. Holiday shipping deadlines are approaching, so be sure to shop now.
Malin+Goetz Make It a Double Gift Set
Give them a duo trusted by luxury hotels around the globe to help them take their at-home spa nights — or everyday routine — to the next level. This Malin+Goetz duo includes the brand's best-selling rum hand and body wash and body lotion.
Seasons Praline Soni SM Diffuser
Fill the home with the soothing aromas of essential oils using this stunning Seasons Praline Soni SM Diffuser.
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual Soak + Soften Kit
Unwind with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.
Theragun Mini Massage Gun
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
Bearaby Cotton Napper
An ultra-soft and breathable weighted blanket promotes better sleep and a calmer feeling, naturally.
Ordinary Habit Winter Puzzle Little Bundle
Putting together the pieces of a puzzle can be relaxing. The payout is especially high when you finish these gorgeous designs from Ordinary Habit.
Hevid Eye Massager With Heat
After a long day of looking at the screen, this heated massager will gently knead acupuncture points around the eyes and temples.
Vinebox Chocolate Pairing
A glass of wine is the preferred way to unwind for many individuals. Surprise your favorite wine lover with the Chocolate Pairing from Vinebox, which features three elegant wines that perfectly pair with the sweet treat.
Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle Set
The Skylar Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. The candle, made from soy coconut wax, fills any home with a warm, cozy aroma and the set comes with a wick trimmer.
L'or de Seraphine Aurora Reed Diffuser
Inspired by the inviting smell of freshly baked tarts, this almond, vanilla, orchid and cashmere woods reed diffuser doubles as home decor with an artisanal vessel.
UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
This essential UGG slipper is minimal yet cozy.
1-800-Baskets Wintry Warmer Tea Gift Tray
Give them a warm, cozy hug in the form of soothing tea. This gift basket is brimming with teas and cookies that pair with the warm beverage. It also comes with a charming teapot.
Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Bath and Shower Oil Collection
Relax after a long day with Aromatherapy Associates' collection of luxurious and soothing bath and shower oil blends.
Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book: Disney Dreams Collection
Coloring is a great way to clear the mind. This Disney Dreams Collection coloring book with a spiral binding has over 25,000 5-star ratings.
Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual
When it comes to sleep problems, it really is all about the little things. Even a natural, calming pillow spray — like this Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual Spray from Amazon — can help you sleep better.
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
The Nektech Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: