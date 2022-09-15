Shopping

18 of The Best Host and Hostess Gifts That'll Ensure You Get Invited Back

By Lauren Gruber‍
Getty Images

Believe it or not, we're nearing the first day of fall, meaning that the season of cozy nights, decadent foods, and cheerful gatherings is upon us. To thank your friends for graciously hosting a fabulous dinner party and to show family members your appreciation for them having everyone over for Thanksgiving yet again, it's always a good idea to not show up empty-handed.

Sure, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of wine or whisky, but why not get a little more creative with gifting your host this fall? For a bit of inspiration, we've rounded up 18 thoughtful gift ideas your host or hostess is sure to love.

If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's deluxe olive oil duo or a coffee table-friendly Italian cookbook. Whether your friend is always on the go with kids or a homebody who loves practicing self-care, these gifts are a great way to acknowledge their hospitality with something useful and thoughtful.

No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back to the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best host gifts, including some gift ideas you just might want to purchase for yourself.

Brightland The Duo
Brightland The Duo
Brightland
Brightland The Duo

This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.

$74
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Martini Glasses
Set of 2 Martini Glasses
Nordstrom
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Martini Glasses

Serve up seasonal cocktails in these stunning amber-toned martini glasses.

$95
Mike's Hot Honey
Mike's Hot Honey
Amazon
Mike's Hot Honey

This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards, and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.

$11
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
Amazon
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

Elevate your host's sink into a mini spa moment. With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands. 

$74$40
Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon
Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set

Everyone loves an aesthetically pleasing cheese board. With this SMIRLY set, you can design a unique spread for any festivity. 

$70$60
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set

You can never go wrong with a personalized gift—especially if it comes in the form of a monogrammed soap and towel set from Williams Sonoma.

$59
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood
Amazon
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood

This candle might be a bit of a splurge, but the sensational packaging and rich scents of clove bud, fern, and California redwood are completely worth it.

$72
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 14 Oz
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 14 Oz
Amazon
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 14 Oz

Le Creuset's Mini Round Cocotte is a luxurious gift for foodies—plus it comes in a ton of colors to match to your host's home.

$36$32
Mixly Flight of Cocktail Mixers
Uncommon Goods Flight of Cocktail Mixers
Uncommon Goods
Mixly Flight of Cocktail Mixers

Inspire their inner mixologist with this trio of cocktail syrups made with real juice: cucumber mint, grapefruit jalapeño, and pineapple basil. 

$25
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
FLY BY JING Triple Threat Trio of Addictive Sichuan Sauces
Amazon
Fly By Jing Triple Threat

For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.

$45
'The Italian Bakery' Cookbook
'The Italian Bakery: Step by Step with the Silver Spoon' Cookbook
Amazon
'The Italian Bakery' Cookbook

Not only does this cookbook feature plenty of delicious Italian dessert recipes, but it also makes a gorgeous addition to coffee tables and kitchens.

$32
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual

Unwind with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.

$58$27
Gibson Elite Casa Estebana Reactive Glaze 14" x 9" Platter
Gibson Elite Casa Estebana Reactive Glaze 14" x 9" Platter
Amazon
Gibson Elite Casa Estebana Reactive Glaze 14" x 9" Platter

Display Halloween candy, seasonal canapes, Thanksgiving sides, and more in this festive autumnal-hued dish.

$40
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Wayfair
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set

Stay classy and warm all winter long with personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair. 

$86$82
CLR Blue Scented Candle
CLR Blue Scented Candle
Nordstrom
CLR Blue Scented Candle

Treat them to a cozy amber, oud, and nutmeg candle that "feels like snuggling in after a night on the town" in stylish, minimalist packaging.

$48
Block Stackable Two-Piece Glass Vase
Block Stackable Two-Piece Glass Vase
Nordstrom
Block Stackable Two-Piece Glass Vase

For displaying your dried grasses or bouquets, this slender stackable vase is a stunning accent to any home.

$50$33
Book of Honey by Savannah Bee
Book of Honey by Savannah Bee
Amazon
Book of Honey by Savannah Bee

Get a taste of extraordinary honey from Savannah Bee. This gift set includes six different honeys to try with stories behind each one. 

$49
Mistral Floral Bar Soap
Mistral Floral Bar Soap
Anthropologie
Mistral Floral Bar Soap

If you're searching for something inexpensive but still thoughtful, a fancy bar of soap for a powder room is always a safe bet. This one from Anthropologie comes in two delightful scents — peony and lychee rose.

$9

