A multi-platinum music artist and Academy Award-nominated actress, Hailee Steinfeld has put her mark on the industry. She's developed a wide fan base thanks to her roles in Dickinson, Hawkeye and in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the voice of Gwen Stacy, and we love seeing what she's up to next.

Most recently, the Marvel actress has teamed up with Amazon Small Business for the holidays, showcasing her favorite gift ideas this season. The list is right on time, with holiday gift ideas brought to us with love by small businesses connected to Amazon, so you can feel good about supporting hard working entrepreneurs.

Shop Hailee Steinfeld's Gift Ideas

Steinfeld's wishlist includes something from everyone on your list. From stylish home decor to fashionable and functional kitchenware to beauty and everything in between, you'll be tempted to buy these picks for yourself too. There are budget-friendly gifts and splurge-worthy selections in Steinfeld's curated list, with price points ranging from an affordable $5 to a higher-end $390.

Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching, but if you shop quickly, you should be able to get most of these small business goodies by Christmas. Below, shop our favorite selections from Steinfeld's gift ideas from small businesses at Amazon.

CB Station Weekender Bag Amazon CB Station Weekender Bag The CB Station Weekender Bag features genuine leather accents, a detachable shoulder strap and eco-friendly canvas to fit all the essentials for your next getaway. $80 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

