Gifts

Shop Hailee Steinfeld's Favorite Holiday Gifts from Small Businesses Available at Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hailee Steinfeld's Favorite Gifts from Small Businesses
Jason Mendez/Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:21 PM PST, December 11, 2023

The 'Dickinson' and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse' star shares her favorite small business holiday gifts—and they're all on Amazon.

A multi-platinum music artist and Academy Award-nominated actress, Hailee Steinfeld has put her mark on the industry. She's developed a wide fan base thanks to her roles in Dickinson, Hawkeye and in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the voice of Gwen Stacy, and we love seeing what she's up to next.

Most recently, the Marvel actress has teamed up with Amazon Small Business for the holidays, showcasing her favorite gift ideas this season. The list is right on time, with holiday gift ideas brought to us with love by small businesses connected to Amazon, so you can feel good about supporting hard working entrepreneurs.

Shop Hailee Steinfeld's Gift Ideas

Steinfeld's wishlist includes something from everyone on your list. From stylish home decor to fashionable and functional kitchenware to beauty and everything in between, you'll be tempted to buy these picks for yourself too. There are budget-friendly gifts and splurge-worthy selections in Steinfeld's curated list, with price points ranging from an affordable $5 to a higher-end $390.

Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching, but if you shop quickly, you should be able to get most of these small business goodies by Christmas. Below, shop our favorite selections from Steinfeld's gift ideas from small businesses at Amazon.

CB Station Weekender Bag

CB Station Weekender Bag
Amazon

CB Station Weekender Bag

The CB Station Weekender Bag features genuine leather accents, a detachable shoulder strap and eco-friendly canvas to fit all the essentials for your next getaway. 

Maloca 100% Genuine Baby Alpaca Classic Scarf

Maloca 100% Genuine Baby Alpaca Classic Scarf
Amazon

Maloca 100% Genuine Baby Alpaca Classic Scarf

Made from Peruvian Baby Alpaca fiber, this winter scarf is luxurious and stylish.

Aspen & Birch Classic Champagne Flutes (Set of 4)

Aspen & Birch Classic Champagne Flutes (Set of 4)
Amazon

Aspen & Birch Classic Champagne Flutes (Set of 4)

Toast to the holidays with this elegant set of champagne flutes from Aspen & Birch. 

Being for Skin and Soul Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection

Being for Skin and Soul Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection
Amazon

Being for Skin and Soul Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection

Vegan, organic and homemade, these hydrating and calming bath salts can elevate a night of self care. 

Castledawson Boho Throw Blanket

Castledawson Boho Throw Blanket
Amazon

Castledawson Boho Throw Blanket

A cute and cozy throw blanket made from 100% cotton is sure to come in handy this winter.

$57

20% Off With Coupon

Shop Now

Brooke & Jess Designs Yoga Mat Workout Tote

Brooke & Jess Designs Yoga Mat Workout Tote
Amazon

Brooke & Jess Designs Yoga Mat Workout Tote

The yogi in your life will adore this trendy workout tote that's perfectly sized to hold a yoga mat.

Albatross Health Ice Roller & Gua Sha Set

Albatross Health Ice Roller & Gua Sha Set
Amazon

Albatross Health Ice Roller & Gua Sha Set

An affordable skincare set, like this one picked by Steinfeld, would make a great stocking stuffer. 

$9 $5

Shop Now

Sweet Water Decor Honeycomb Tile Coffee Mugs

Sweet Water Decor Honeycomb Tile Coffee Mugs
Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Honeycomb Tile Coffee Mugs

Morning coffee is even better when you drink it from a cute mug.

Cooking Gift Set Co. | French Tart Baking Set

Cooking Gift Set Co. | French Tart Baking Set
Amazon

Cooking Gift Set Co. | French Tart Baking Set

The home baker can make delicious French tarts with the help of this aesthetically pleasing kit.

Culture & Nature Reed Diffuser

Culture & Nature Reed Diffuser
Amazon

Culture & Nature Reed Diffuser

The clean cotton scent from this reed diffuser will make the home smell nice and fresh. 

$40 $30

Shop Now

Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Bundle-Gas & Wood Burning

Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Bundle-Gas & Wood Burning
Amazon

Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Bundle-Gas & Wood Burning

Make every night pizza night when you have your very own pizza oven.

Collective Home Ceramic Jewelry Tray

Collective Home Ceramic Jewelry Tray
Amazon

Collective Home Ceramic Jewelry Tray

An eye-pleasing catch-all, this trinket dish is stamped with an initial of your choice for a personalized gift.

$15 $14

Shop Now

Sweet Water Decor FA La La La Soy Candle

Sweet Water Decor FA La La La Soy Candle
Amazon

Sweet Water Decor FA La La La Soy Candle

Festive and fragrant, this adorable candle has notes of peppermint, cappuccino and brown sugar.

Kordes Marble Cheese Board

Kordes Marble Cheese Board
Amazon

Kordes Marble Cheese Board

The frequent host can get a lot of use from this stunning cheese board made from acacia and marble.

$37 $35

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sonos Soundbars and Speakers Are Up to 25% Off for the Holidays

Sales & Deals

Sonos Soundbars and Speakers Are Up to 25% Off for the Holidays

The 20 Best Gifts for In-Laws: Gift Ideas They're Sure to Love

Gifts

The 20 Best Gifts for In-Laws: Gift Ideas They're Sure to Love

Therabody Holiday Sale: Save Up to $300 on the Best Wellness Gifts

Sales & Deals

Therabody Holiday Sale: Save Up to $300 on the Best Wellness Gifts

20 Best Pickleball Holiday Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

Gifts

20 Best Pickleball Holiday Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

The Best Fashion Gifts from Amazon: UGG, Levi's, Kate Spade and More

Gifts

The Best Fashion Gifts from Amazon: UGG, Levi's, Kate Spade and More

The Best Apple iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Holiday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Holiday Sale

The 18 Best Holiday Travel Gifts for Your Favorite Frequent Flyer

Gifts

The 18 Best Holiday Travel Gifts for Your Favorite Frequent Flyer

Tags: