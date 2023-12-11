The 'Dickinson' and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse' star shares her favorite small business holiday gifts—and they're all on Amazon.
A multi-platinum music artist and Academy Award-nominated actress, Hailee Steinfeld has put her mark on the industry. She's developed a wide fan base thanks to her roles in Dickinson, Hawkeye and in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the voice of Gwen Stacy, and we love seeing what she's up to next.
Most recently, the Marvel actress has teamed up with Amazon Small Business for the holidays, showcasing her favorite gift ideas this season. The list is right on time, with holiday gift ideas brought to us with love by small businesses connected to Amazon, so you can feel good about supporting hard working entrepreneurs.
Shop Hailee Steinfeld's Gift Ideas
Steinfeld's wishlist includes something from everyone on your list. From stylish home decor to fashionable and functional kitchenware to beauty and everything in between, you'll be tempted to buy these picks for yourself too. There are budget-friendly gifts and splurge-worthy selections in Steinfeld's curated list, with price points ranging from an affordable $5 to a higher-end $390.
Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching, but if you shop quickly, you should be able to get most of these small business goodies by Christmas. Below, shop our favorite selections from Steinfeld's gift ideas from small businesses at Amazon.
CB Station Weekender Bag
The CB Station Weekender Bag features genuine leather accents, a detachable shoulder strap and eco-friendly canvas to fit all the essentials for your next getaway.
Maloca 100% Genuine Baby Alpaca Classic Scarf
Made from Peruvian Baby Alpaca fiber, this winter scarf is luxurious and stylish.
Aspen & Birch Classic Champagne Flutes (Set of 4)
Toast to the holidays with this elegant set of champagne flutes from Aspen & Birch.
Being for Skin and Soul Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection
Vegan, organic and homemade, these hydrating and calming bath salts can elevate a night of self care.
Castledawson Boho Throw Blanket
A cute and cozy throw blanket made from 100% cotton is sure to come in handy this winter.
Brooke & Jess Designs Yoga Mat Workout Tote
The yogi in your life will adore this trendy workout tote that's perfectly sized to hold a yoga mat.
Albatross Health Ice Roller & Gua Sha Set
An affordable skincare set, like this one picked by Steinfeld, would make a great stocking stuffer.
Sweet Water Decor Honeycomb Tile Coffee Mugs
Morning coffee is even better when you drink it from a cute mug.
Cooking Gift Set Co. | French Tart Baking Set
The home baker can make delicious French tarts with the help of this aesthetically pleasing kit.
Culture & Nature Reed Diffuser
The clean cotton scent from this reed diffuser will make the home smell nice and fresh.
Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Bundle-Gas & Wood Burning
Make every night pizza night when you have your very own pizza oven.
Collective Home Ceramic Jewelry Tray
An eye-pleasing catch-all, this trinket dish is stamped with an initial of your choice for a personalized gift.
Sweet Water Decor FA La La La Soy Candle
Festive and fragrant, this adorable candle has notes of peppermint, cappuccino and brown sugar.
Kordes Marble Cheese Board
The frequent host can get a lot of use from this stunning cheese board made from acacia and marble.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: