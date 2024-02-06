Gear up for the Super Bowl with up to $340 off home theatre upgrades from Sonos.
Sonos sales are rare, but right now you can save hundreds on the coveted home audio brand's impressive speakers, soundbars and subwoofers just in time for the Super Bowl 2024. With the Chiefs vs. 49ers game happening this weekend, this Sonos Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home's sound system ahead of your Super Bowl party.
Now through February 11, the Sonos Super Bowl Sale is slashing prices on some of the latest speakers and soundbars, including the high-end Arc. Fine-tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, the Sonos Arc soundbar brings all your entertainment to life with breathtakingly realistic spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos. For a last-minute upgrade, you can save $180 on the Arc and heighten anyone's home theatre experience.
Sonos Arc
Easy to set up and use, Arc puts you at the center of TV shows, movies, and games with crystal clear dialogue and two dedicated height channels that render spatial audio content in 3D.
Whether you're looking to fill your home with rich surround sound or just want one of the best portable smart speakers for your upcoming movie nights, there are plenty of discounts to level up everyone's audio experience. It's typically hard to find a discount on Sonos tech unless you're picking up a refurbished model, but these Super Bowl deals are the best offers of the year.
Ahead, shop the best Sonos deals to score a sound system to elevate your Super Bowl experience.
Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc
If you want a cinematic experience at home, this home theater system provides the bass, surround sound, and immersive spatial audio.
Sonos Turntable Set
Enjoy your vinyl at home or stream music with this turntable set.
Sonos Sub (Gen 3)
Feel the bass when you connect this wireless Sonos system to your room.
Sonos Move
Get bold sound that moves you and moves with you with this powerful, durable, and versatile smart speaker. The weather-resistant design, rechargeable battery, and wide soundstage deliver an exceptional outdoor listening experience.
Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc
Immerse yourself with the 3D experience of Dolby Atmos on Arc, and enjoy great sound wherever you want when you take Move on the go and stream using Bluetooth. At home on WiFi, you can group speakers to play in sync.
Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set
With an Era 100 smart speaker and Move portable speaker, you can experience a flexible multiroom listening experience all around your home.
