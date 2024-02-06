Sales & Deals

Get Up to $340 Off Sonos Speakers, Soundbars and Home Theater Systems Ahead of the Big Game

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:04 PM PST, February 6, 2024

Gear up for the Super Bowl with up to $340 off home theatre upgrades from Sonos.

Sonos sales are rare, but right now you can save hundreds on the coveted home audio brand's impressive speakers, soundbars and subwoofers just in time for the Super Bowl 2024. With the Chiefs vs. 49ers game happening this weekend, this Sonos Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home's sound system ahead of your Super Bowl party

Shop the Sonos Sale

Now through February 11, the Sonos Super Bowl Sale is slashing prices on some of the latest speakers and soundbars, including the high-end Arc. Fine-tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, the Sonos Arc soundbar brings all your entertainment to life with breathtakingly realistic spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos. For a last-minute upgrade, you can save $180 on the Arc and heighten anyone's home theatre experience.

Sonos Arc

Sonos Arc
Sonos

Sonos Arc

Easy to set up and use, Arc puts you at the center of TV shows, movies, and games with crystal clear dialogue and two dedicated height channels that render spatial audio content in 3D. 

$899 $719

Shop Now

Whether you're looking to fill your home with rich surround sound or just want one of the best portable smart speakers for your upcoming movie nights, there are plenty of discounts to level up everyone's audio experience. It's typically hard to find a discount on Sonos tech unless you're picking up a refurbished model, but these Super Bowl deals are the best offers of the year.

Ahead, shop the best Sonos deals to score a sound system to elevate your Super Bowl experience. 

Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc

Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc
Sonos

Sonos Premium Immersive Set With Arc

If you want a cinematic experience at home, this home theater system provides the bass, surround sound, and immersive spatial audio. 

$2,196 $1,856

Shop Now

Sonos Turntable Set

Sonos Turntable Set
Sonos

Sonos Turntable Set

Enjoy your vinyl at home or stream music with this turntable set.

$998 $948

Shop Now

Sonos Sub (Gen 3)

Sonos Sub (Gen 3)
Sonos

Sonos Sub (Gen 3)

Feel the bass when you connect this wireless Sonos system to your room. 

$799 $639

Shop Now

Sonos Move

Sonos Move
Sonos

Sonos Move

Get bold sound that moves you and moves with you with this powerful, durable, and versatile smart speaker. The weather-resistant design, rechargeable battery, and wide soundstage deliver an exceptional outdoor listening experience. 

$399 $299

Shop Now

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc
Sonos

Sonos 2 Room Set with Arc

Immerse yourself with the 3D experience of Dolby Atmos on Arc, and enjoy great sound wherever you want when you take Move on the go and stream using Bluetooth. At home on WiFi, you can group speakers to play in sync. 

$1,348 $1,168

Shop Now

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set
Sonos

Sonos Indoor / Outdoor Set

With an Era 100 smart speaker and Move portable speaker, you can experience a flexible multiroom listening experience all around your home.

$698 $663

Shop Now

