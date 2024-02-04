Best Buy is offering massive deals on top-rated TCL TVs just in time for the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl 2024 is just one week away, which means now's the time to take advantage of all the incredible Super Bowl TV deals to level up your viewing experience. Just in time to catch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out in Las Vegas, Best Buy is now slashing prices on big-screen TCL TVs.
Shop Best Buy's Super Bowl TV Deals
One of the best Super Bowl TV sales to shop right now is at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can save up to $3,000 on TCL's best 4K smart TVs. If you want a home theatre experience with the ultimate in 4K Ultra HD entertainment, the biggest discount is on the 98-inch TCL S Class. With 4K UHD and a 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate, you'll enjoy four times the detail of Full HD TVs with a smooth, blur-free view.
With just seven days until kickoff, there's no time like the present to upgrade your TV for the big game. The top-end tech for in TCL's QLED displays is usually reserved for more expensive TVs. However, TCL TVs ensure a brighter and more vivid image with deeper blacks and vibrant colors — ideal for watching sports.
Ahead, shop the best Super Bowl TV deals on TCL TVs available at Best Buy this week.
Best TCL Super Bowl TV Deals
TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Save $3,000 on an incredibly full-featured home theatre TV. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images.
TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.
TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
Bring your favorite movies, shows, and live shows together with Google TV. The affordable S4 in TCL's S-Class lineup has an elegant edge-to-edge glass design for a modern look that blends seamlessly into any home.
TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV
The TCL Q7 is perfect for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming in any viewing environment. With Dolby Vision IQ, you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. The 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 produces smooth video playback.
For even more savings before the Super Bowl on February 11, check out our guides to the best Super Bowl TV deals at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon.
RELATED CONTENT: