Save Up to $2,000 on Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV to Watch The NFL Game This Sunday

Samsung QN800C
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:51 AM PST, February 7, 2024

Samsung is unveiling Super Bowl TV deals on their latest 8K TVs for up to $2,000 off.

Super Bowl TV deals are arriving just in time for Super Bowl LVIII, so if you're in the market for a new screen before the big game, Samsung is offering Super Sunday deals on their Neo QLED 8K TVs. When it comes to one of the finest pictures on the market, Samsung's range of 8K TVs are hard to beat. We haven't seen tv deals this good since Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To ring in 2024, Samsung has a massive deal on its QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. You can save up to $2,000 on Samsung's TV with unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K.

65" Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)

65" Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung

65" Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV features unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K. Choose between 65, 75, or 85 inches and save up to $2,000. 

$3,500 $2,600

Shop Now

Released last year, the Samsung QN800C is the brand's mid-range 2023 8K Neo QLED TV that offers high brightness, a strikingly slender design, and Dolby Atmos with eight built-in speakers. It is powered by a grid of Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs to create never-before-seen detail that springs to life.

With the 2024 Australian Open and GRAMMYS followed by the Super Bowl and 96h Academy Awards, you'll want a better-than-the-theater home theater experience to watch it all on. Samsung's 8K TV upscales every movie night with crisp detail, stunning depth, shading and textures. 

For even more TV savings in the new year, check out our guides to the best TV deals for sports fans and 4K TVs on sale at Samsung.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Franscisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

