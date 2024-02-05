The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are headed to Super Bowl LVIII. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, the big game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago, so there's no denying it will be an action-packed matchup.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl, you've come to the right place. Even though there's less than a week to go until the big game, passes are still available to buy online. You can be there to witness who will be crowned the Super Bowl champion — as well as catch the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher and a likely appearance by Chiefs fan Taylor Swift.

Sure, you could watch the game on a big-screen TV and dance in your living room as Usher performs, but just imagine sharing the experience with thousands of sports fans and celebs in Sin City — it's the ultimate Super Bowl party, IRL. Ready to learn how you can buy Super Bowl LVIIII tickets? Let out a "yeah" that would make Usher proud, and read on.

Where to Buy Super Bowl 2024 Tickets

Whether or not your favorite NFL team is headed to the final matchup, the Super Bowl is the hottest ticket in Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. Super Bowl tickets are available from a few trusted sellers, so you can do some comparison pricing to find the best deal for you.

The Vivid Seats 100% Buyer's Guarantee ensures that tickets are 100% authentic, so you won't show up to the Super Bowl wondering whether you'll actually get in.

Get Super Bowl Tickets at Vivid Sets

StubHub — also a resale site — has Super Bowl LVIII tickets starting around $6,500 at time of publish.

Get Super Bowl Tickets at StubHub

As the official ticketing partner for the NFL, Ticketmaster is a trusted online box office for Super Bowl LVIII tickets.

Get Super Bowl Tickets at Ticketmaster

How Much are Super Bowl 2024 Tickets?

Chiefs-49ers ticket prices are the most expensive in Super Bowl history. The average ticket price is over $12,000 on SeatGeek. According to Vivid Seats, the cheapest Super Bowl tickets are $5,415 before fees.

The cheapest single ticket available on StubHub will cost you $5,250 with additional seller fees. There's also tickets on Ticketmaster, but the least expensive options are currently listed at $6,000 before fees.

If you plan on attending the Super Bowl with a friend, you can get slightly better prices if you buy two seats together.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is going down on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the 2024 Super Bowl Online

Let your friends and family know how to watch the Super Bowl live for a chance to see you in the stands: This year, the game will air live on CBS. There will also be a kid-friendly telecast on Nickelodeon.

If you don't have cable, you can stream Super Bowl LVIII live on Paramount+, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. Check out all your options below and get ready for game day.

The Super Bowl LVIII on Paramount+ For only $6/month, Paramount+ will give viewers the option to live stream the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl LVIII on FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to all kinds of sporting events, including the 2024 Super Bowl.

