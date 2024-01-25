We are just a few weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday.

The 2024 Super Bowl, Super Bowl LVIII is happening on Sunday, Feb. 11. Once you've got the perfect TV setup and your favorite NFL team's gear to wear, it's time to figure out your plan to watch the matchup live. The fanfare, delicious sideline snacks and spending time with family while watching your teams compete is what the Super Bowl is all about. However, when you have kiddos in your crew, keeping them entertained during the plays can be a bit more challenging.

Nickelodeon is saving the day by making the Super Bowl even more entertaining for all, with coverage straight from SpongeBob's Home: Bikini Bottom. Adding hilarious graphics to every play, silly sound effects as players run across the field and sideline reporting with Spongebob Squarepants characters, like Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks, the Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom on Nickelodeon is fun for the whole family.

Here's everything we know about Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon.

When and where is Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII will happen in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST. However, this fun, family-friendly coverage is coming straight from the ocean floor in Bikini Bottom for Nickelodeon audiences.

How can you watch Nickelodeon's Super Bowl 2024 without cable?

For those without access to Nickelodeon's cable network, there are a few options to stream the Super Bowl live from Bikini Bottom online. Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and Philo all offer plans that include Nickelodeon's channel.

Looking to stream the most important NFL game without the SpongeBob spin? We've rounded up all your options to watch the Super Bowl online.

ET, CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

How can you watch Nickelodeon's Super Bowl 2024 for free?

If you, like Mr. Krabs, take pride in saving those pennies, FuboTV and Philo offer free 7-day trials to eligible customers. That means on Super Bowl Sunday, you could sign up to try either of these streaming services out and cancel after the big game to watch the Super Bowl for free.

Sign Up for FuboTV

Sign Up for Philo

Watch the Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom Trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: