The 2024 Super Bowl is almost here, and if you're looking to upgrade your TV, here are the best deals to score now.
The 2024 Super Bowl is just two days away and there's no shortage of TV deals available to upgrade your home cinema setup for less. Retailers like Samsung, Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are all offering impressive Super Bowl TV deals right now.
If you can't score tickets to watch the game in person at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, don't fret. Massive displays that redefine your viewing experience are deeply discounted as we get closer to February 11. These Super Bowl TV deals include screens equipped with cutting-edge technology from QLED to OLED displays, smart features for upscaling content to 4K, and high refresh rates so everything is fluid and crisp when you’re watching football.
Below, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals of 2024 for all budgets and TV sizes. No matter if you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV to pair with a soundbar or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, keep scrolling to immerse yourself into a world of spectacular color, contrast, and clarity.
Best Super Bowl Samsung TV Deals
Right now, Samsung and Best Buy are offering up to $3,000 off top-rated 4K TVs and 8K TVs. You can save big on select Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs and the best outdoor TV for watching the 2024 Super Bowl.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV
Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode to transform your TV into a personal art exhibit.
65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,200 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,000 on The Terrace for a limited time.
Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Appreciate every freckle on your favorite actor’s face, in both the darkest and brightest scenes, thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide next-level color and contrast.
Best Super Bowl LG TV Deals
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
48" LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
LG's A2 Series TV is 50% off right now. This deal is tough to beat for a 4K OLED TV with superb graphics and sound.
LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's sale.
LG 75" Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Enjoy vibrant, lifelike images with this TV's LG QNED’s Quantum Dots and NanoCell tech. The a7 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound, adapting to what you're watching for an immersive experience.
LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
LG 77" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.
Best Super Bowl Sony TV Deals
55" Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV
Sony's intelligent and powerful Cognitive Processor XR delivers an OLED picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness, replicating how you see games on the court or in the stadium.
Sony 75” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos.
Sony 65” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV
This sleek, eye-popping TV isn't just a stylish addition to any room. It's also perfect for cinematic viewing or gaming, thanks to the vibrant hues that Sony's XR Triluminos Pro tech affords.
85" Sony 4K X77L Series Smart TV
The Sony 85" smart TV boasts 4K HDR picture quality which creates lifelike image resolution that'll enhance your viewing experience.
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.
Best Super Bowl TCL TV Deals
TCL 98" S5 S-Class LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Save $3,000 on an incredibly full-featured home theatre TV. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images.
TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.
TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
Bring your favorite movies, shows, and live shows together with Google TV. The affordable S4 in TCL's S-Class lineup has an elegant edge-to-edge glass design for a modern look that blends seamlessly into any home.
TCL 55" Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV
The TCL Q7 is perfect for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming in any viewing environment. With Dolby Vision IQ, you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. The 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 produces smooth video playback.
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
Best Super Bowl Amazon Fire TV Deals
Amazon's Presidents' Day deals are here with major savings on Amazon Fire TVs. Right now, you can save up to 40% on a new Amazon Fire TV — perfect for watch live sports and TV shows with apps like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV
The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 40% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
This smart TV has built-in microphones for controlling the TV and two-way calling communications when Alexa and webcam are enabled.
More Super Bowl TV Deals to Shop Now
65" Hisense Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV
With Hisense's Sports Mode, the television automatically adjusts itself to optimize sports content. Dolby Vision on this TV also brings the players to life with darker darks, brighter brights, and a remarkable color range.
55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
75" Hisense 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV
The U6HF series features Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This TV also offers 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Full Array Local Dimming Zones.
Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.
