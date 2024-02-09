As February unfolds, the eagerly anticipated Amazon Presidents' Day Sale is officially here with huge savings on tech, kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty and much more.

Right now, Amazon's sale is bursting with must-see markdowns on all the best products from the biggest brands. From home essentials to beauty must-haves, shoppers can save up to 86% on items across every category. Whether you've been putting off replacing your worn-out cookware or hesitating to give your bedding the refresh it deserves, now is the time to save on all those items designed on your wish list.

Shop Amazon's Presidents' Day Deals

To spare you the time, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals from top brands like Dyson, Apple, Chanel, Keurig and many more. Many of these finds haven't seen discounts like this since Black Friday. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you're bound to find a perfect last-minute gift or two here too.

Don’t sweat missing out on Amazon's Presidents' Day deals because there is still a treasure trove of savings waiting for you.

Keep scrolling to check out the top Amazon deals worth shopping this weekend.

10 Best Amazon Deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and all-screen design to create, watch TV, stay connected, and get things done. Get two years of AppleCare+ with this bundle. $518 $408 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $298 Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Amazon RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful. $130 $70 Shop Now

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software Amazon TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. $70 $45 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Tech

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable winter deals on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on AirPods, AirTags, iPads and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $90 Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours. $150 $100 Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files. $999 $750 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's Presidents' Day sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Best Amazon Deals on Fashion

With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

Best Amazon Deals on Beauty

From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use. $55 $33 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.