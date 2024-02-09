Shop Amazon's best Presidents' Day deals on tech, home, fashion, and beauty available this weekend.
10 Best Amazon Deals
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and all-screen design to create, watch TV, stay connected, and get things done. Get two years of AppleCare+ with this bundle.
iRobot Roomba j7
The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager
Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.
TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software
Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns.
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4 Quart
Make cooking a breeze with the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, featuring advanced EvenCrisp technology and one-touch customizable programs.
Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link purifier heater has triple functionality, making it ideal for all seasons.
Best Amazon Deals on Tech
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable winter deals on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on AirPods, AirTags, iPads and more.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
2020 Apple MacBook Air
This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files.
Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's Presidents' Day sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"
Get ready to fry, sear, roast, and cook all of your favorite dishes with evenly distributed heat and a finish that nears perfection after each use without the regular hassle of seasoning the cast iron after each use.
Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum
This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.
Best Amazon Deals on Fashion
With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.
Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots
For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.
Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket
This synthetic down-filled parka features a faux fur collar for coziness and style.
adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants
Designed with Adidas' moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric, these track pants are an optimal choice for workouts, lounging and more.
Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging
These fleece leggings are designed for active performance in style with a mid-waist fit and bold pattern.
Best Amazon Deals on Beauty
From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Loaded with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum used by Khloe Kardashian helps protect your skin with clean ingredients.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.
