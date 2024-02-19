Presidents' Day is here, bringing the year's first holiday shopping events.

With Prime Day and Black Friday in the rearview, the Amazon Presidents' Day sale is your chance to save on products across all categories. Presidents' Day is today, Feb. 19, and Amazon’s deals are definitely worth taking advantage of now.

From big-ticket items like mattresses, kitchen appliances, and Samsung's Frame TV, the Amazon Presidents' Day deals do not disappoint. Now is the time to get a head start on scoring everything you've been eyeing for less.

Not only has Amazon slashed prices on tons of must-haves from Apple products to luxury skincare, but Amazon Prime members can get even bigger discounts on exclusive items and have them shipped for free. Some of the top Presidents' Day deals we're seeing at Amazon include 4K TVs, Shark vacuums, Nespresso machines, and even TurboTax software just in time for the start of tax season.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best Presidents' Day deals across furniture, electronics, appliances, luggage, bedding and more.

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Tech Deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and all-screen design to create, watch TV, stay connected, and get things done. Get two years of AppleCare+ with this bundle. $518 $418 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus. $249 $190 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Kitchen Deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $30 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Home and Furniture

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk Amazon Flexispot Electric Standing Desk The ergonomic and spacious 48” x 30” desk offers a roomy setup for two monitors and a laptop so you can spread out and take on the work day. $300 $180 With Coupon Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 Amazon Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home. $600 $475 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $197 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Mattress Deals

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free. $899 $659 Shop Now

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Amazon Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer. $1,495 $1,271 Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Luggage

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Clothing

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

