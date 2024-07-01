Shop
Sales & Deals

DreamCloud's 4th of July Sale Is Happening Now — Save Up to 50% on a New Mattress

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
DreamCloud Memorial Day Mattress Sale
DreamCloud
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:58 AM PDT, July 1, 2024

Shop the DreamCloud 4th of July sale and save up 50% on mattresses, including our editors' favorite.

Independence Day is right around the corner, and the 4th of July mattress sales are already serving up dreamy savings. In case you missed the incredible Memorial Day discounts, DreamCloud is offering as much as 50% off its top-rated beds. 

If your bedroom could use a refresh this summer, the DreamCloud 4th of July mattress sale should definitely be on your radar. With these sitewide deals, now's the time to save hundreds on all of the brand's luxuriously comfortable hybrid mattresses starting as low as $349.

Shop the DreamCloud Sale

From the original, five-layer Hybrid to the luxe, eight-layer Premier Rest, DreamCloud's mattresses combine the best of both worlds. The responsive memory foam provides the pressure relief and cushioning you crave, while innerspring coils ensure excellent edge support, increased airflow, and minimal motion transfer. 

Using premium materials like breathable cashmere, DreamCloud makes some of the best mattresses for all sleepers — including one of the best mattresses we've tried ourselves. Every DreamCloud mattress comes with a 365-night home trial plus a lifetime warranty, so you can tuck yourself in to supreme comfort without any remorse. 

The mattresses don't come cheap, which is why 4th of July sales are one of the best opportunities to invest in a good night's rest. Take advantage of all the DreamCloud mattress deals below.

Best DreamCloud 4th of July Mattress Deals

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.

$1,332 $665

Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress

Perfect for hot sleepers, the DreamCloud Premier was thoughtfully designed to allow maximum airflow, beginning with the cashmere blend cover. Memory foam and innerspring coils work in tandem to help disperse heat, so you can have a refreshing rest.

$1,832 $949

Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress

The Premier Rest is DreamCloud thickest, cushiest mattress with 8 layer construction and a deluxe Pillow Top for the pinnacle of comfort.

$2,499 $1,299

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $800 on Purple's Cooling Mattresses Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $800 on Purple's Cooling Mattresses Just in Time for Summer

Tuft & Needle 4th of July Sale: Get 20% Off Top-Rated Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle 4th of July Sale: Get 20% Off Top-Rated Mattresses

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

Saatva's 4th of July Sale Is Here Early: Shop the Best Mattress Deals

Sales & Deals

Saatva's 4th of July Sale Is Here Early: Shop the Best Mattress Deals

Nolah 4th of July Sale: Save Up to $1,000 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Nolah 4th of July Sale: Save Up to $1,000 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Save 30% on a New Mattress During Casper's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on a New Mattress During Casper's 4th of July Sale

Nectar 4th of July Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Nectar 4th of July Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Mattresses

Tags: