Independence Day is right around the corner, and the 4th of July mattress sales are already serving up dreamy savings. In case you missed the incredible Memorial Day discounts, DreamCloud is offering as much as 50% off its top-rated beds.

If your bedroom could use a refresh this summer, the DreamCloud 4th of July mattress sale should definitely be on your radar. With these sitewide deals, now's the time to save hundreds on all of the brand's luxuriously comfortable hybrid mattresses starting as low as $349.

Shop the DreamCloud Sale

From the original, five-layer Hybrid to the luxe, eight-layer Premier Rest, DreamCloud's mattresses combine the best of both worlds. The responsive memory foam provides the pressure relief and cushioning you crave, while innerspring coils ensure excellent edge support, increased airflow, and minimal motion transfer.

Using premium materials like breathable cashmere, DreamCloud makes some of the best mattresses for all sleepers — including one of the best mattresses we've tried ourselves. Every DreamCloud mattress comes with a 365-night home trial plus a lifetime warranty, so you can tuck yourself in to supreme comfort without any remorse.

The mattresses don't come cheap, which is why 4th of July sales are one of the best opportunities to invest in a good night's rest. Take advantage of all the DreamCloud mattress deals below.

Best DreamCloud 4th of July Mattress Deals

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $665 Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress Perfect for hot sleepers, the DreamCloud Premier was thoughtfully designed to allow maximum airflow, beginning with the cashmere blend cover. Memory foam and innerspring coils work in tandem to help disperse heat, so you can have a refreshing rest. $1,832 $949 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

