Presidents' Day is Monday, February 19 this year and the holiday always offers one of your very first chances to save big — especially on mattresses. In fact, sleep brands have already started their Presidents' Day sales with similar discounts to the ones they offered on Black Friday.

We are seeing steep discounts on top brands like DreamCloud, Casper, Nectar, and Saatva, so it's definitely a good time to invest in better sleep. Mattress sales can of course be found year-round, but most brands tend to turn up the heat with their savings around Presidents' Day. Because we spend about a third of our lives in bed, these mattress deals are the perfect opportunity to give your bedroom that long awaited refresh.

Deeper sleep starts here. We've gathered all the best Presidents' Day 2024 mattress sales happening right now, including deals on picks that our editors have tried themselves. These dreamy savings will save you hundreds on your cozy, comfy new bed.

Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales

Sweet Zzz Mattress

Known for its affordable yet natural and organic products, California-based Sweet Zzz is offering $300 off its Honey Hybrid mattress right now. You can also get an additional 10% off with our exclusive code ETONLINE.

Shop Sweet Zzz

Sweet Zzz Honey Hybrid Mattress Sweet Zzz Sweet Zzz Honey Hybrid Mattress Using patented Honey Micro Coils to relieve pressure based on your unique weight, body shape, and sleep position, this organic latex hybrid mattress from Sweet Zzz is perfect for side sleepers. The organic cotton quilted cover is not only breathable, but also offers a very soft yet cool touch. $1,599 $1,169 With code ETONLINE Shop Now

The DreamCloud Presidents' Day mattress sale is here. Save up to 50% on mattresses starting from $349. You'll be climbing into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,282 $665 Shop Now

Nectar's Presidents' Day mattress sale is taking up to 40% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this Cyber Monday mattress deal before time runs out. $1,099 $659 Shop Now

Save up to 20% on Leesa's award-winning mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend and get two free pillows worth $120 with your purchase.

Shop Leesa

Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen Amazon Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen For anyone who suffers from back, hip or shoulder pain, this mattress has high-airflow premium foam comfort layers and active-pocket springs to provide advanced support for you. This mattress also has a combination of foam and springs to target and relieve any pressure on your body. $1,999 $1,499 Shop Now

Casper is celebrating the cozy season with up to 30% off everything on the brand's site. Right now, you can also get an additional 10% off The Casper mattress with the exclusive code EXTRA10.

Shop Casper

Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for? $2,895 $2,167 Shop Now

Relax and get up to $1,000 off award-winning mattresses during the Nolah's Winter Sale. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, you don't want to sleep on these sitewide deals.

Shop Nolah

Nolah Evolution 15” Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. $2,499 $1,624 Shop Now

You can take up to $400 off at the Purple mattress sale. Whether you prefer to read, work, or watch TV in bed, Purple's smart bases allow you to find the perfect position for ultimate relaxation.

Shop Purple

Purple NewDay Mattress Purple Purple NewDay Mattress The NewDay Mattress features 2'' of Purple’s GelFlex Grid technology to give you the best cushioning and support. The Grid cradles pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned. $1,299 $999 Shop Now

Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free $199 sleep bundle of pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Shop Cocoon

At the Saatva mattress sale, choose any of the brand's luxurious mattresses that are handcrafted when you order them and save $250 on order of $1,000 or more.

Shop Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva's luxury hybrid innerspring mattress combines a dual layer of coils with CertiPUR-US certified premium high-density foam to deliver true comfort and support. Choose between three firmness levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. $1,995 $1,695 Shop Now

The Awara Presidents' Day Sale is live. Get up to 50% off all of Awara's eco-friendly hybrid mattresses for luxurious sleep and comfort without a luxurious price tag.

Shop Awara

Helix is taking 20% off everything and including 2 free pillows with a mattress purchase when you use the code PDS20.

Shop Helix

Save 35% off sitewide at Bear and score two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector with your mattress purchase.

Shop Bear Mattress

Save up to 50% off best-selling mattresses with prices as low as $349.

Shop Mattress Firm

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT: