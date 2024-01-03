The new year has begun and it's the perfect time to treat yourself to a new bed. To help you make 2024 the year of better sleep, Casper has just launched a massive Cozy Season Sale on all of its mattresses, bedding, and pillows. You can also save on bed frames and bundles for some seriously comfortable rest at even cozier prices.

While mattress sales come and go throughout the year, the New Year deals we're seeing at Casper are pretty major. Not only is everything on the brand's website up to 40% off, but you can also get an additional 10% off The Casper mattress with the exclusive code EXTRA10. These double discounts are not something to sleep on before they expire on January 17.

Shop Casper's Cozy Season Sale

One of Casper's best deals is on the Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress. For a queen size mattress, you can get $1,078 off the regular price of $3,595, bringing the sleeper down to $2,517. Customers love Casper's most supportive mattress, thanks to its Snow Technology that provides continuous cooling all night long.

As the cozy winter season brings us indoors, it's only natural to want to refresh the rooms in our home that we're spending more time in. Ahead, shop the best Casper mattress deals available right now.

Original Hybrid Mattress Casper Original Hybrid Mattress Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress $1,495 $1,271 Shop Now

The Casper Mattress Casper The Casper Mattress The new cooling mattress on the block from Casper gives you comfort at an affordable price. Casper's uniquely responsive layer of foam is designed to soothe you to sleep with the perfect bit of bounce. $995 $761 With code EXTRA10 Shop Now

Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for? $2,895 $2,167 Shop Now

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain. $3,395 $2,517 Shop Now

Nova Hybrid Mattress Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. $2,295 $1,148 Shop Now

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress For hot sleepers, the QuickCool Cover on the Nova Hybrid Snow creates a cool-to-the-touch experience every time you crawl in bed. HeatDelete Bands direct heat away from your body throughout the night to keep you comfortable. $2,795 $1,322 Shop Now

Element Pro Mattress Casper Element Pro Mattress Casper's Element Pro Mattress is on sale for less than $500. It features a DualFoam Design for all-night comfort and AirScape to increase airflow to help keep you cool at night. $995 $746 With code EXTRA10 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

