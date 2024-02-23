Sales & Deals

Save Up to 75% on Furniture During Burrow's Extended Presidents' Day Sale — This Weekend Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Burrow Presidents' Day Sale
Burrow
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:39 AM PST, February 23, 2024

Shop the best Presidents' Day furniture deals still available from Burrow to save up to 75% on home upgrades.

While Presidents' Day was on Monday, Burrow's sale is here until Sunday, February 25 and still offering up to 75% off sitewide. From sectionals and accent chairs to bed frames and nightstands, the Presidents' Day furniture deals at Burrow include major savings for every corner of your home — inside and out. 

Shop Burrow's Presidents' Day Sale

Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is currently $240 off. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move couch has plenty of room for three people. You can create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger. 

Nomad Sofa

Nomad Sofa
Burrow

Nomad Sofa

Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.

$1,599 $1,359

Shop Now

If your living space could use an upgrade for working from home and bingeing the best new TV shows, this Presidents' Day sale has you covered. Bedroom and living room furniture staples like dressers, media consoles, coffee tables and bar carts are all steeply discounted to create your dream home before spring sets in.

Presidents' Day sales are traditionally some of the year's best opportunities to save on big-ticket purchases like furniture. Ahead, don't miss your chance to shop the best furniture deals from the Burrow Presidents' Day sale this weekend.

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen
Burrow

Chorus Bed with Headboard, Queen

A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. 

$1,599 $1,328

Shop Now

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future.

$2,599 $2,209

Shop Now

Union 3-Seat Sofa

Union 3-Seat Sofa
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa

The Union is Burrow's biggest, deepest, plushest, widest modular seating design to date, created with movie nights, video games, and weekend cartoons in mind. 

$2,599 $2,159

Shop Now

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

$3,098 $2,578

Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table

Serif Coffee Table
Burrow

Serif Coffee Table

The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme.

$499 $399

Shop Now

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Range 2-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Burrow's classic loveseat features soft, overstuffed cushions and deep, expansive seats for extra comfort. 

$1,070 $889

Shop Now

Serif Credenza

Serif Credenza
Burrow

Serif Credenza

The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy.

$899 $719

Shop Now

Totem Credenza

Totem Credenza
Burrow

Totem Credenza

Burrow's most contemporary media console is designed with a spacious interior for plenty of storage space.

$829 $669

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2024 to Upgrade Your Space

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2024 to Upgrade Your Space

The Best Presidents’ Day Sales You Can Start Shopping Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents’ Day Sales You Can Start Shopping Right Now

The Best Presidents' Day 2024 Appliance Deals: Save on Samsung, LG, and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day 2024 Appliance Deals: Save on Samsung, LG, and More

West Elm Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Furniture and Decor

Sales & Deals

West Elm Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Furniture and Decor

The Best Pottery Barn Presidents' Day Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Pottery Barn Presidents' Day Deals to Shop This Week

25 Best Deals to Shop During the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

25 Best Deals to Shop During the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale

Save Up to 65% on Furniture, Kitchenware and More at Macy's Home Sale

Home

Save Up to 65% on Furniture, Kitchenware and More at Macy's Home Sale

40 Best Presidents' Day Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save Big on TVs, Vacuums, Cookware and More

Sales & Deals

40 Best Presidents' Day Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save Big on TVs, Vacuums, Cookware and More

The 40 Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals to Shop This Weekend

Sales & Deals

The 40 Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals to Shop This Weekend

Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to $519 on a New Mattress

Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to $519 on a New Mattress

Presidents' Day Appliance Deals Have Arrived at Samsung: Save Up to $1,600 Ahead of the Holiday Weekend

Sales & Deals

Presidents' Day Appliance Deals Have Arrived at Samsung: Save Up to $1,600 Ahead of the Holiday Weekend

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon

Nolah's Presidents' Day Mattress Sale Is Here: Save 35% on the Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers

Sales & Deals

Nolah's Presidents' Day Mattress Sale Is Here: Save 35% on the Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop This Week

Tags:

Latest News