With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Max), Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes the sheer amount of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling — hoping to land on that perfect thing to watch.



Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. Consider a movie night to watch Dan Levy's directorial debut by streaming Good Grief, a film about loss in which the Schitt's Creek creator also stars.

There's plenty more in store to watch this week. Those who couldn't get enough of Max's cult-centered documentary Love Has Won won't want to miss Daughters of the Cult about fundamentalist, polygamous Morman cult leader Ervil LeBaron. The Brothers Sun, starring Michelle Yeoh, also looks like a promising new binge-worthy series, especially for those who appreciate a masterfully choreographed fight scene. And we couldn't forget the year's first awards show, the Golden Globes, which will also be available to stream live for subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime.

It's time to make your weekly streaming plans. Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.



ET, CBS, SHOWTIME and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Good Grief

Written, directed by and starring Dan Levy, Good Grief is the story of a man adjusting to life after his husband passes away. With the help of his friends (Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel), he learns to cope. This movie has moments of levity, but you'll want the tissues nearby when you watch this bittersweet film on Netflix beginning January 5.

Watch on Netflix

Daughters of the Cult (Complete Docuseries)

Ervil LeBaron was a powerful fundamentalist Morman leader in the 1970s. The polygamist cult leader brainwashed his followers, using his influence to enact murderous revenge on the families that challenged him. The new five-episode docuseries gives insight from affected parties and drops to Hulu on January 4.

Watch on Hulu

The Brothers Sun (Season 1)

A Taipei triad member (Justin Chien) must warn his mother (Michelle Yeoh) when an enemy begins targeting their family. The youngest son (Sam Song Li) has been unaware of the family's gang involvement yet finds himself in the middle of the turf war. Stream the new series when it drops to Netflix on January 4.

Watch on Netflix

The Golden Globe Awards

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are kicking off the 2024 awards season on January 7. Notable nominees include films Barbie and Oppenheimer and actors Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Ali Wong, Timothée Chalamet and Charles Melton. The show airs on CBS and streams live for those with Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essentials plan members can stream it on January 8.

Watch on Paramount+

Foe

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Prime Video's latest film, Foe. The pair play a couple living a simple farm life until it is disrupted by a stranger who offers a life-changing opportunity for Paul to live in space. Turbulence ensues as they struggle with the idea of being separated. The film streams on Prime Video on January 5th, but is currently available for purchase on the service.

Watch on Prime Video

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey

Oprah Winfrey starred in the original film based on Alice Walker's novel The Color Purple. Now Winfrey is back on The Color Purple musical-movie set, but this time as an executive producer. Sharing her insights from the original movie and behind-the-scenes looks at the new production, this documentary on Max, which premiered December 28, is a must-see for those who love the classic story.

Watch on Max

Letterkenny (Season 12)

The feuds are still going strong in the final season of Letterkenny on Hulu. All episodes in Season 12 about the Hicks, Skids and hockey players in Letterkenny, Canada, dropped on December 26.

Watch on Hulu

Maestro

Leonard Bernstein, best known for his work on West Side Story, is a legendary composer and conductor. Maestro, starring Bradley Cooper, focuses on the music icon's work and relationship with actress and social activist Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (played by Carey Mulligan). The film premiered on Netflix on December 20.

Watch on Netflix

Marvel Studios: What If...? (Season 2)

Traveling through the multiverse, The Watcher returns for a second season in What If...? to show us new heroes and familiar faces. Viewers will see some of their favorite movie moments from a new perspective in a different universe. Season 2 premiered on Disney+ on December 22.

Watch on Disney+

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

This is Trevor Noah's fourth comedy special with Netflix. In Trevor Noah: Where Was I, the former Daily Show host talks about his recent travels around the world and the different cultural norms he encountered. The special dropped on Netflix on December 19.

Watch on Netflix

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman

Paolo Macchiarini became a celebrity in the medical world because of his alleged miraculous organ transplants. His technique was said to be revolutionary, driving desperate patients to sign up to go under the knife and receive synthetic tracheas. The only problem was that Macchiarini was lying about the success of these surgeries, and patients continued to die. See it all unfold by watching the documentary that's streaming on Peacock now.

Watch on Peacock

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Based on Rick Riordan's best-selling novels, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a new series on Disney+, premiered on December 20. Percy Jackson seems like your average student, but after his mother dies, he learns the truth about who he is—a demigod. Sent on a dangerous quest to prove himself, Percy must outwit and fight his enemies with the help of two fellow demigods, Annabeth and Grover.

Watch on Disney+

The Family Plan

Dan (Mark Wahlberg) and his wife (Michelle Monaghan) have three children and an ordinary life — until Dan's enemies from his old life as an assassin come back to take him down. His family, unaware of his past, are now in danger, and he will do all he can to protect them. The movie premiered on Apple TV+ on December 15.

Watch on Apple TV+

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

Some of the most iconic housewives in Bravo history are back for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman reunite in St. Barths, and you know this beautiful getaway will be anything but peaceful. The first three episodes of the season dropped to Peacock on December 14.

Watch on Peacock

CMA Country Christmas

Get into the holiday spirit with CMA Country Christmas. Hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, viewers will get to see incredible performances from a variety of country stars, including Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, The War and Treaty, Ashely McBryde and more. The holiday special aired on ABC on December 14 and then went to streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the following day on December 15.

Watch on Disney+

Watch on Hulu

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Two of the biggest names in comedy, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock, look at where they started and where they are today in this new Netflix documentary. Showcasing early stand-up videos and interviews from other career comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Tiffany Haddish, fans will get an inside look into their success. Comedy fans will not want to miss this documentary that dropped on Netflix on December 12.

Watch on Netflix

Reacher (Season 2)

Learning one of his fellow Army Special Investigators has been murdered, Reacher reunites with his elite group once more in season 2 of Reacher. Based on the best-selling book series, this season is just as action-packed as the last as Reacher uncovers the truth. The new season premiered on Prime Video on December 15.

Watch on Prime Video

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Monk (Tony Shalhoub) is back to save the day one final time in the new film Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. When Monk's stepdaughter (Caitlin McGee) gets involved in a case, it's up to him to help out. See what unfolds in the new movie that premiered on Peacock on December 8.

Watch on Peacock

Doctor Who: The Giggle

The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna (Catherine Tate) are back as of December 9 to battle the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) in the third Doctor Who Disney+ special — which also introduces Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa to the franchise.

Watch on Disney+

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 6)

Bakers go head-to-head to make the ultimate festive treats in season 6 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. It's everything you love about the charming baking competition but with a holiday twist. The new season premiered on Netflix on December 8 and you can catch up on the previous seasons on the platform.

Watch on Netflix

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe is a Great American Family Christmas movie starring Simon Arblaster and Sarah Fisher, who is best known for her recurring role as Becky Baker on Degrassi: The Next Generation. The two play competing realtors who are put to the challenge of selling a house together before the holidays. As you guessed it, love starts to blossom between the rivals. The film premiered on Hulu on December 9.

Watch on Hulu

Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis

Transforming celebrities' cribs, Jeff Lewis remodels the homes of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Back for a second season, Hollywood Houselife with Jeff Lewis premiered on Freevee on December 6. Some of the clients this round are Christina Ricci, Josh Duhamel and Regina Hall.

Watch on Freevee

May December

An actress (Natalie Portman) is researching a role about a woman (Julianne Moore) who, when she was 36 years old, had an affair with a seventh grader (Charles Melton). The couple's relationship begins to show cracks as the actress digs into the truth. The film premiered on Netflix on December 1.

Watch on Netflix

Candy Cane Lane

Trying to outdo the neighbors with his Christmas lights display, one man (Eddie Murphy) unwittingly enters a pact with an evil elf (Jillian Bell). With the help of his wife (Tracee Ellis Ross) and kids, he must break the deal before he ends up cursed. The movie premiered on Prime Video on December 1.

Watch on Prime Video

The Artful Dodger (Season 1)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen's Gambit) stars as Jack Dawkins, the Artful Dodger, who has turned from a life of crime to becoming a successful surgeon. However, when his past catches up to him and he must pay up or be punished for his crimes, he's forced to turn to his old ways once more. All episodes of the Charles Dickens' story dropped to on Hulu on November 29.

Watch on Hulu

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Selena Gomez's Food Network cooking show is getting a seasonal twist in Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. Gomez invites celebrity chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda into her kitchen to provide holiday cooking wisdom.

Watch on Max

Family Switch

The holidays are a time for families to come together, but the Walkers are struggling to understand one another. All that changes when they wake up to find they've all switched bodies. The mom (Jennifer Garner) and daughter (Wednesday's Emma Myers), Dad (Ed Helms) and son (Brady Noon), and even the family dog and baby all swap places in this new comedy now streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Faraway Downs (Limited Series)

Director Baz Luhrmann, known for The Great Gatsby, Elvis and Moulin Rouge, is bringing a new story starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman to Hulu. An English aristocrat (Kidman) must work with a gruff cowboy (Jackman) to save the million-acre cattle ranch owned by her recently deceased husband. All episodes of the six-part limited series hit Hulu on November 26.

Watch on Hulu

Genie

A man (Paapa Essiedu) who is down on his luck has his life turned upside down when a jewelry box he finds unleashes a magical genie (Melissa McCarthy). After being trapped for 2,000 years, the genie forms an unlikely friendship with the man as she grants his wishes and he introduces her to the new wonders of the world. Set during the holidays, this PG-rated film will make for a laugh-filled family movie night. It premiered on Peacock on November 22.

Watch on Peacock

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1)

Audiences remember the horrifying Netflix original Squid Game, where contestants competed to the death for a huge cash prize. Well now the game is real and 456 contestants are going head-to-head for a whopping $4.56 million prize. While death is off the table this time, many of the games reflect those seen in the Korean series. Watch what lengths contestants will go to when Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on Netflix on November 22.

Watch on Netflix

RELATED CONTENT: