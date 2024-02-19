Sales & Deals

West Elm Is Offering Up to 60% Off Furniture and Decor for Presidents’ Day — Shop These 12 Favorites

West Elm Presidents' Day Sale
West Elm
West Elm's Presidents' Day sale is here, meaning you can save up to 60% on stylish furniture and decor.

Every year when Presidents' Day rolls around, one of the greatest feelings is discovering when one of the high-end home brands you've been eyeing is having a sale. Today, West Elm's massive Presidents' Day sale is a one-stop shop for discounts on beautiful homeware.

Now through Tuesday, February 20, you can save up to 60% on thousands of West Elm's furniture pieces, rugs, tableware, throws and more. The West Elm Presidents' Day sale is also offering an additional 15% off clearance items with code EXTRA15. These rare discounts end tomorrow, so take advantage of them ASAP.

West Elm is acclaimed for the quality and craftsmanship that goes into every piece of furniture and home decor they sell. Since furniture is often a big investment, shopping these Presidents' Day furniture deals a great way to get stylish luxury pieces at more affordable prices. Whether you’re putting the finishing touches on your living room setup, redesigning your home office or getting started on your patio setup, you can find everything you need to create a home that’s as inviting as it is comfortable.

Because the Groundhog did not see its shadow this year, spring will be here before you know it. Presidents' Day 2024 is the ultimate opportunity to refresh your living space ahead of the new season with can't-miss deals on all things home. Ahead, shop the best West Elm Presidents' Day deals to complete the home of your dreams today.

Osborn Sofa (82"–92")

Osborn Sofa (82"–92")
West Elm

Osborn Sofa (82"–92")

The exaggerated, organic curves of this sofa soften your living room while the contemporary low profile invites you to relax.

$1,599 $1,088

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Fluted Side Table 13"

Fluted Side Table 13"
West Elm

Fluted Side Table 13"

Just the right height for drinks or books, this side table's textured details add dimension to your space.

$199 $159

Shop Now

Mid-Century Desk (52")

Mid-Century Desk (52")
West Elm

Mid-Century Desk (52")

Get $100 off West Elm's best-selling desk inspired by iconic '50s and '60s furniture design.

$899 $799

Shop Now

Weldon Expandable Dining Table (60"–80")

Weldon Expandable Dining Table (60"–80")
West Elm

Weldon Expandable Dining Table (60"–80")

There's always room for more with this expandable dining table. Made from kiln-dried, sustainably sourced wood, the Light Blonde finish looks good with anything.

$1,199 $816

With code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Aria Coffee Table 50"

Aria Coffee Table 50"
West Elm

Aria Coffee Table 50"

With ample surface space for books, drinks and snacks, we love the scalloped edges along the top of this coffee table for an ultra-stylish living room centerpiece.

$699 $476

with code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Hargrove Sofa 72"

Hargrove Sofa 72"
West Elm

Hargrove Sofa 72"

This sofa brings a coastal elegance to your space, with exposed wood frame in a light Dune finish.

$3,998 $1,444

Shop Now

Eddy 2-Piece Reversible Sectional 74"

Eddy 2-Piece Reversible Sectional 74"
West Elm

Eddy 2-Piece Reversible Sectional 74"

The reversible chaise makes room rearranging easy. With its modern form & stylish, trestle-style leg, you can relax into the wide back cushions & low arms.

$2,099 $1,359

Shop Now

Newport 2-Piece Chaise Sectional 110.5"

Newport 2-Piece Chaise Sectional 110.5"
West Elm

Newport 2-Piece Chaise Sectional 110.5"

With two styles to choose from, this sectional boasts clean lines and deep seats with an airy platform, and plush cushions offer sink-right-in comfort.

$3,498 $3,278

Shop Now

Audrey Sofa 86"

Audrey Sofa 86"
West Elm

Audrey Sofa 86"

The Audrey Sofa makes modern design cozy with rounded arms, and features a bench seat for clean, streamlined style.

$1,199 $714

with code EXTRA15

Shop Now

Mid-Century Bookshelf with Drawer

Mid-Century Bookshelf with Drawer
West Elm

Mid-Century Bookshelf with Drawer

With three shelves and a bottom drawer that opens smoothly, the bookshelf provides plenty of storage space to display your favorite belongings. 

$899 $699

Shop Now

Hargrove Outdoor Expandable Dining Table (76.5"–106")

Hargrove Outdoor Expandable Dining Table (76.5"–106")
West Elm

Hargrove Outdoor Expandable Dining Table (76.5"–106")

Add a touch of modern farmhouse style to your backyard with this gorgeous table made from kiln-dried, sustainably sourced wood.

$1,699 $1,019

Shop Now

Mid-Century Cabinet (28")

Mid-Century Cabinet (28")
West Elm

Mid-Century Cabinet (28")

Save big on an easy storage solution that works with any look. A closed cabinet with two wide shelves let you keep books, games and linens out of sight.

$849 $599

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

