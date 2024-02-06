Presidents' Day is known for being one of the best times of the year to score huge deals on your favorite furniture brands. Whether you're on the hunt for a new sofa, bar cart, or looking to upgrade your dining room set, look no further than Apt2B. Starting today, the Apt2B Presidents' Day sale is here and the furniture retailer is already celebrating the long holiday weekend with incredible savings.

Now through Tuesday, February 20, you can take 15% off sitewide and save up to 35% on your purchase during the Apt2B Presidents' Day Sale. The best part about this sale is the more you spend, the more you save. You'll get 20% off orders totaling $3,000 or more, 25% off orders of $4,500 or more, and a whopping 35% off orders totaling $5,500 or more. Plus, free shipping is included with everything.

No matter which part of your home you’re looking to spruce up, Apt2B has makes it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. The Presidents' Day furniture sale at Apt2B is practically a one-stop shop for your furniture shopping today.

Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, holiday sales from your favorite brands are the best way to go when you’re looking to purchase big-ticket items like sectionals, beds, and mattresses. Below, shop the best furniture deals from Apt2B's Presidents' Day sale.

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa Apt2B Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa This best-selling sofa offers the versatility you need for rearranging furniture and accommodating any future moves. It’s designed like a traditional sectional, but features a reversible chaise ottoman that can be placed on either end. $3,198 $2,718 Shop Now

Aiken Platform Bed Apt2B Aiken Platform Bed This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges. $1,598 $1,358 Shop Now

June Curved Nightstand Apt2B June Curved Nightstand The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen. $748 $636 Shop Now

Pasadena Sideboard Apt2B Pasadena Sideboard Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom. $2,098 $1,783 Shop Now

Aiken Dining Bundle Apt2B Aiken Dining Bundle If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. $2,098 $1,783 Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table Apt2B Bandit Ave Coffee Table The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface. $748 $636 Shop Now

Monroe Ottoman Apt2B Monroe Ottoman Apt2B's Monroe Ottoman features high density foam cushioning to provide a cozy and supportive feel. $898 $763 Shop Now

Anders Leather Ottoman Apt2B Anders Leather Ottoman The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. $1,088 $648 Shop Now

Carson Chair Apt2B Carson Chair Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. $1,698 $1,443 Shop Now

Annandale Table Lamp Apt2B Annandale Table Lamp The Annandale Table Lamp is sleek, stylish and features more height than most average table lamps. The ribbed ceramic base adds a simple yet elegant accent to your console table or credenza. $158 $134 Shop Now

Hanover Rug Apt2B Hanover Rug The ideal finishing touch? A rug that really ties your room together! Quality construction and a unique use of color and texture combine to create a beautiful yet functional piece that holds its own in high-traffic spaces. $478 $406 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

