If this is the year you reshape your living space with new furniture or decor, Presidents' Day is almost here and always comes bearing the gift of massive discounts for home makeovers. Whether you've been eyeing a comfortable sleeper sofa or already have plans to turn your patio into an outdoor oasis for spring, the best early Presidents' Day furniture sales of 2024 can make those refreshes a lot more affordable.

Top brands like West Elm, Burrow, Amazon, Wayfair and Frontgate have already started offering huge Presidents' Day deals with furniture for every room of your home — inside and out. From modern and trendy pieces to higher-end handmade designs, you don't have to pay full price to turn your dream home into a reality.

Best-selling furniture is up to 75% off right now, including sectionals, area rugs, accent chairs, beds and patio sets. It's hard to believe, thanks to winter weather hitting us hard now, but spring is just around the corner. We've found incredible markdowns on home essentials and comfy furniture that will help get your space ready for the new season.

To help you find the fixtures that fit your personal style and budget, we've hunted down all the best Presidents' Day furniture deals you can shop today. Plus, we'll continue to update this page when more retailers announce their official Presidents' Day sales, so check back here over the next couple of weeks.

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2024

West Elm west elm West Elm For high-quality midcentury modern furniture, look no further than West Elm's deals. Last year, the brand offered up to 50% off more than 600 pieces of bestselling furniture. Currently, shoppers can save 60% off items in the store's sale section. Up to 60% Off Shop Now

Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair Last year's Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale offered furniture and home decor deals across the site for up to 70% off. Wayfair is currently offering up to 50% off on furniture and is also featuring a new "Deal of The Day" to help you snag new offerings every day. Up to 50% Off Shop Now

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Pottery Barn's Winter Warehouse sale is happening now. Save up to 50% on furniture, rugs, bedding, decor and more. Up to 50% Off Shop Now

Ashley Homestore Ashley Ashley Homestore Ashley's Presidents' Day Sale is on now with hot buys like a sofa and loveseat set or bed with a dresser and nightstand for just $699. $699 Deals Shop Now

Floyd Home Floyd Floyd Home Save up to 30% sitewide and up to 60% on warehouse clearance items at Floyd. If you are looking for modular furniture, Floyd offers a great selection of modern pieces with a streamlined silhouette. Up to 60% Off Shop Now

Castlery Castlery Castlery Castlery's mission is to make quality furniture that lasts for a wide range of personal styles. Last year's sale offered $450 off sitewide. Castlery's current sale section offers up to 25% off furniture, and up to $300 off for Castlery Club members. Up to 25% Off Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Amazon Whether outfitting an entire room with new furniture or investing in a few small pieces, Amazon's early Presidents' Day furniture deals are filled with space-saving furniture, patio dining sets, mid-century modern chairs and more. Up to 75% Off Shop Now

Lulu and Georgia Lulu and Georgia Lulu and Georgia Last year, Lulu and Georgia took 20% off of everything, including rugs, furniture, home accents, lighting and more. Right now, you'll find up to 70% off in the site's sale section. Up to 70% Off Shop Now

Burrow Burrow Burrow Last year, Burrow offered up to $1,000 off, or a minimum of 15% off sitewide. Right now, you can shop rugs, mattresses, beds, and so much more for up to 75% off for Presidents' Day. Up to 75% Off Shop Now

AllModern AllModern AllModern Last year, AllModern offered 60% off of modern pieces for every room in your home and an extra 20% off select furniture, plus free shipping on orders over $35. The brand is currently hosting a sale boasting up to 60% off current markdowns. Up to 60% Off Shop Now

One Kings Lane One Kings Lane One Kings Lane Save 25% on best-selling furniture and decor from One Kings Lane where the savings span from floor to ceiling. 25% Off Shop Now

Apt2B Apt2B Apt2B Last year's Apt2B sale involved saving up to 30%, or at least 15% off sitewide. Right now, you can save up to 50% off all furniture and decor at Apt2B. Up to 50% Off Shop Now

Frontgate Frontgate Frontgate Find oversized outdoor furniture, area rugs, bar stools, bath towels, bedding, kitchen and bath essentials — all for up to 25% off at Frontgate's sitewide sale. Up to 25% Off Shop Now

Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan Last year's Raymour & Flanigan sale offered savings of 30% on furniture for the living room, dining room, home office, bedroom and more. Right now, you can save up to 20% on sofas. Up to 20% Off Shop Now

Macy's Macy's Macy's Last Presidents' Day, Macy's discounted furniture, mattresses and rugs by 60%. Right now, you can score up to 65% off during Macy's home sale. Up to 65% Off Shop Now

The Home Depot The Home Depot The Home Depot Last year, Home Depot offered up to 45% off on bathroom vanities in every style imaginable. Right now, you can save up to 40% on select bath items like vanities. Up to 40% Off Shop Now

Allform Allform Allform Allform is known for its high-quality, custom modular sofas, love seats, armchairs and sectionals. Last year's Allform’s Presidents' Day sale involved saving 20% off sitewide. A similar deal is available on the site currently. 20% Off Shop Now

Walmart Walmart Walmart Walmart has office chairs, beds, dining chairs and more on sale now. Shop Sale Shop Now

Birch Lane Birch Lane Birch Lane Save up to 60% on furniture like beds, headboards, dining tables, accent chairs and more amazing markdowns at Birch Lane ahead of the shopping holiday. Save Up to 60% Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

