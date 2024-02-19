Wayfair is no stranger to a good sale, and now that the holiday weekend is underway, the time for massive savings is now — Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale is here. No matter what space in your home could use an upgrade, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off furniture for the living room, dining room, kitchen and way, way more. There are also steep discounts on mattresses and appliances with the best prices since Black Friday.

Shop Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale

From now until Wednesday, February 21 at 8:59 a.m. ET, you can spruce up your space with fresh home essentials and get free shipping on orders over $35. To put the finishing touches on any room, Wayfair's sale is also slashing prices on area rugs, wall art, bedding, curtains, and mirrors. Whether you're shopping for an affordable sleeper sofa, new office chair or looking to cozy up next to an electric fireplace, we've rounded up the top deals below.

Ahead, here are 25 of the best deals from the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale to shop now.

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Furniture Deals

Wayfair's massive sitewide sale has discounts on pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down. Plus, there are special deals like an extra 20% off select items with the code SAVE.

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table Wayfair Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table The white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials. $359 $260 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Mattress Deals

Presidents' Day sales offer some of the year’s biggest discounts on mattresses, making it one of the best times to invest in the mattress of your dreams. We scoured Wayfair's sale for the best Presidents' Day mattress deals going on now and found standout discoutns on memory foam, hybrid, and gel foam options from Sealy, Serta and more.

Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Appliance Deals

From iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Vitamix blenders, air fryers and even refrigerators, the Presidents' Day appliance deals at Wayfair are epic. You can save up to 40% on small and major appliances, including spring cleaning essentials.

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Wayfair Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale for Presidents' Day. $450 $300 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum Wayfair iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, the Roomba i1 robot vacuum offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule. $330 $180 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Wayfair iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work. $500 $400 Shop Now

