Upgrade your kitchen for less with the best deals on Samsung's top-rated smart refrigerators.
While there are many early Presidents' Day deals on mattresses and furniture taking center stage right now, it’s actually a good time to shop for items that don’t normally go on sale, especially appliances. Whether you're in the middle of a kitchen renovation or your fridge has just seen better days after the holidays, Samsung is having a huge early Presidents' day sale on refrigerators with deals so good they just might inspire a refresh.
Ahead of Presidents' Day 2024, top-rated Samsung refrigerators are on sale for up to $1,300 off — including Bespoke models with customizable panels. The spacious fridges made with the latest technology feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more.
Shop Samsung Refrigerator Deals
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, don't sleep on these Samsung refrigerator deals. Among the massive discounts is $1,215 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.
It’s important that your refrigerator fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Ahead, find all the best Presidents' Day refrigerator deals from Samsung you don't want to miss.
Samsung's Best Presidents' Day Refrigerator Deals
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Save big on the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too.
Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Save $1,500 on one of Samsung's sleekest appliances featuring a concealed Beverage Center with a water dispenser, an AutoFill water pitcher and an ice maker. You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer.
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker
Per Samsung, this is America's largest capacity refrigerator for storing more groceries with extra room. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice – cubed, or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
Samsung's early Presidents' Day deals don't stop here. Check out our guides to Samsung's best discounts on 8K TVs, Galaxy smartphones and more home appliances.
