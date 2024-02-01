While there are many early Presidents' Day deals on mattresses and furniture taking center stage right now, it’s actually a good time to shop for items that don’t normally go on sale, especially appliances. Whether you're in the middle of a kitchen renovation or your fridge has just seen better days after the holidays, Samsung is having a huge early Presidents' day sale on refrigerators with deals so good they just might inspire a refresh.

Ahead of Presidents' Day 2024, top-rated Samsung refrigerators are on sale for up to $1,300 off — including Bespoke models with customizable panels. The spacious fridges made with the latest technology feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more.

Shop Samsung Refrigerator Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, don't sleep on these Samsung refrigerator deals. Among the massive discounts is $1,215 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.

It’s important that your refrigerator fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Ahead, find all the best Presidents' Day refrigerator deals from Samsung you don't want to miss.

Samsung's Best Presidents' Day Refrigerator Deals

Samsung's early Presidents' Day deals don't stop here. Check out our guides to Samsung's best discounts on 8K TVs, Galaxy smartphones and more home appliances.

