Presidents' Day sales are here with notable discounts on fan-favorite home essentials. If a time-saving cleaning gadget is on your spring cleaning wish list, you're in luck. Amazon just dropped massive Presidents' Day Roomba deals on iRobot products to make cleaning floors easier than ever.

Right now, highly-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops are up to 50% off at Amazon. There are even vacuum and mop bundles, including the Roomba i5 and the Roomba j7+, to tackle two chores at the same time. Some models have even been marked down to their lowest prices of the year.

Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.

For a no-frills autonomous vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 694 is the perfect entry-level model and it's 25% off right now. The appliance takes vacuuming off your mind with personalized cleaning suggestions and a cleaning head that automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets and hard floors.

Ahead, shop all the best Roomba deals available at Amazon's Presidents' Day 2024 sale while they're still in stock.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done. $600 $298 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $207 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Amazon iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work. $450 $227 Shop Now

