A powerful, reliable blender is an unsung hero in the kitchen. Whether you love to experiment with new recipes or you’re constantly cooking or baking, Vitamix blenders are simply the best. The game-changing appliances check all the boxes in terms of strength, speed and size, but can come at a premium price. That's why you can't miss the early Presidents' Day sale at Vitamix.

Now through February 24, you can save up to $100 on the best Vitamix blenders and bundles. This rare Vitamix sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home with coveted kitchen appliances.

From new Propel models and fan-favorite immersion blenders to the versatile and enviable Ascent Series A3500 Gold Label, there are steep discounts on 28 different gadgets that can blend, puree, chop, and juice with formidable motors and laser-cut stainless steel blades. The brand’s product lineup includes blenders for just about every kind of cook, so allow us to help guide you through the vast range of options.

Ahead, shop the best Presidents' Day Vitamix deals to effortlessly blend velvety sauces, batches of hot soup, smoothies and so much more. Don't just dream of owning a first-rate Vitamix blender, make it a reality with this limited-time sale.

A3500 Gold Label Vitamix A3500 Gold Label The Ascent Series A3500 Gold Label is the ultimate kitchen upgrade. Not only do the eye-catching gold accents elevate the look of any kitchen, but the blender also offers exceptional performance and compatibility with a wide range of containers and attachments. $700 $600 Shop Now

4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle Vitamix 4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle Avoid transferring hot items from the pot to the blender with this 4-Piece Immersion Blender from Vitamix. This bundle includes the immersion blender, a blending jar, a whisk attachment and an immersion station. $200 $175 Shop Now

7500 Blender Vitamix 7500 Blender The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce low-profile container. It can easily process large batches yet still fits under most kitchen cabinets. $560 $510 Shop Now

Explorian Series E310 Vitamix Explorian Series E310 The E310 is Vitamix's most affordable blender. From appetizers to dessert, the 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. $350 $300 Shop Now

