Sales & Deals

Best Vitamix Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to $100 on Professional-Grade Blenders and Bundles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Vitamix Gold
Vitamix
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:49 PM PST, February 12, 2024

Vitamix dropped early Presidents' Day blender deals as part of its surprise February sale. Save up to $100 now.

A powerful, reliable blender is an unsung hero in the kitchen. Whether you love to experiment with new recipes or you’re constantly cooking or baking, Vitamix blenders are simply the best. The game-changing appliances check all the boxes in terms of strength, speed and size, but can come at a premium price. That's why you can't miss the early Presidents' Day sale at Vitamix. 

Now through February 24, you can save up to $100 on the best Vitamix blenders and bundles. This rare Vitamix sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home with coveted kitchen appliances.

Shop the Vitamix Sale

From new Propel models and fan-favorite immersion blenders to the versatile and enviable Ascent Series A3500 Gold Label, there are steep discounts on 28 different gadgets that can blend, puree, chop, and juice with formidable motors and laser-cut stainless steel blades. The brand’s product lineup includes blenders for just about every kind of cook, so allow us to help guide you through the vast range of options.

Ahead, shop the best Presidents' Day Vitamix deals to effortlessly blend velvety sauces, batches of hot soup, smoothies and so much more. Don't just dream of owning a first-rate Vitamix blender, make it a reality with this limited-time sale.

Ascent Series A3300

Ascent Series A3300
Vitamix

Ascent Series A3300

Touchscreen controls on the A3300 give the machine a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean.

$550 $500

Shop Now

A3500 Gold Label

A3500 Gold Label
Vitamix

A3500 Gold Label

The Ascent Series A3500 Gold Label is the ultimate kitchen upgrade. Not only do the eye-catching gold accents elevate the look of any kitchen, but the blender also offers exceptional performance and compatibility with a wide range of containers and attachments.

$700 $600

Shop Now

4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle

4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle
Vitamix

4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle

Avoid transferring hot items from the pot to the blender with this 4-Piece Immersion Blender from Vitamix. This bundle includes the immersion blender, a blending jar, a whisk attachment and an immersion station.

$200 $175

Shop Now

7500 Blender

7500 Blender
Vitamix

7500 Blender

The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce low-profile container. It can easily process large batches yet still fits under most kitchen cabinets. 

$560 $510

Shop Now

Ascent Series A3500 with Stainless Steel Container

Ascent Series A3500 with Stainless Steel Container
Vitamix

Ascent Series A3500 with Stainless Steel Container

This Vitamix comes with a stainless steel container so you can make hot or cold concoctions without dealing with scuffs, stains or scratches.

$730 $630

Shop Now

Explorian Series E310

Explorian Series E310
Vitamix

Explorian Series E310

The E310 is Vitamix's most affordable blender. From appetizers to dessert, the 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals.

$350 $300

Shop Now

Ascent Series A2500 Personal Blending Bundle

Ascent Series A2500 Personal Blending Bundle
Vitamix

Ascent Series A2500 Personal Blending Bundle

With the Blending Cups and Bowl Starter Kit, you can make smoothies, juices, and more right in the blending cup. Use the blending bowl to chop ingredients and make dips, spreads, dressings and more.

$680 $580

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Presidents’ Day 2024 Sales to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents’ Day 2024 Sales to Shop This Week

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

22 Best Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

22 Best Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Ninja Kitchen Appliances

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Ninja Kitchen Appliances

The Best Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop from Samsung Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop from Samsung Now

The 40 Best Early Presidents' Day Walmart Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 40 Best Early Presidents' Day Walmart Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Early Presidents' Day 2024 Appliance Deals

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Presidents' Day 2024 Appliance Deals

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 37% Off at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 37% Off at Amazon Right Now

Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Launches New Appliances for 2024

Home

Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Launches New Appliances for 2024

Tags: