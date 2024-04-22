For the past year, there has been a mega-viral craze over one particular piece of drinkware: the Stanley Tumbler. With its 40-ounce capacity, double-wall insulation and ergonomic handle, the fervor for Stanley cups has only increased and now there's even more reason to level up your hydration game.

Right now, the TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is on sale for just $33 at Walmart. You can get 25% off the 40-ounce cup in black and rose quartz. If you were looking to catch a deal for your Mother's Day gift, now's your chance. Stanley cups sell out super quickly even when they aren't on sale, so we recommend adding this $33 tumbler to your cart right now.

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. With the warmer temperatures of spring arriving, a Stanley tumbler is perfect for drinking more water during the sunnier days ahead.

A clear internet favorite, the Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. The ergonomic handle with comfort-grip inserts is perfect for taking your tumbler everywhere. Plus, the Quencher is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

While the only colors in this Stanley sale is black and rose quartz, so many new colors recently dropped on Stanley's site. Check out the juicy Nectarine hue as well as the entire Annual Color Collection — all of which make perfect Mother's Day gifts.

