Just in time for the sunny days of spring, Stanley dropped a new Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler color. The viral Stanley tumbler now comes in a juicy Nectarine hue. Ripe for the picking, the must-have Stanley cup is available in both the 40 ounce and 30 ounce sizes right now and it's bound to sell out quickly.

If you spent any time on TikTok recently, you know all about the craze over the Stanley Tumbler. The hashtag #StanleyTumbler has amassed hundreds of millions of views and the viral drinkware option was a top holiday gift in 2023. Stanley cups fly off the virtual shelves every time the brand releases a new colorway, so be sure to shop now before the stock of this limited-edition Nectarine color runs dry.

These cups have serious staying power. But how exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. Regardless of any status signaling, the main bonus of carrying a Stanley Tumbler is that it can encourage you to drink more water.

The Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

If you can’t get your hands on a Nectarine tumbler, there are still more colors to choose from! Last month, Stanley released eight new color options in its Annual Color Palette that will continuously get restocked all year. The new colors include Blue Spruce, Lilac, Azure, Mist, Plum, Tigerlily Plum, Fuchsia and Pomelo — all of which are currently available in the 40 oz and 30 oz Quencher sizes.

